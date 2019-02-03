Women's basketball
VU comeback falls just short: The Valparaiso University women’s basketball team roared back from a 17-point, second-half deficit to pull as close as a single point, but visiting Illinois State held on for a 70-67 victory.
Valparaiso trailed by no more than four points over the final 9:40 of the fourth quarter, but never tied the game or took the lead.
Crusaders senior Allison Schofield scored a career-high 22 points and drained six 3-pointers.
“The message to our team is that we need to come out and play like we did in the second half from the start," Crusaders coach Mary Evans said in a statement. "Early in the third quarter, our players weren’t sure how they were going to respond, but they quickly decided to fight. Once they made that decision, they did a really nice job making plays defensively and executing offensively.”
Men's tennis
Crusaders lose to Golden Eagles: Senior Chad Kissell and junior Gabriel Carvajal both picked up singles wins on Sunday afternoon, but the Valparaiso University men’s tennis team fell 5-2 to Marquette at Match Point Tennis Club in Griffith.
PNW falls: Senior Moritz Gisyand and freshman Gregory Kvint won at No. 1 doubles; however, that was the Purdue Northwest men's tennis team's lone victory as it dropped its match against Division I-foe Eastern Illinois 7-0 at Park Forest (Illinois) Tennis and Health Club on Sunday.
Pro golf
Fowler overcomes strange triple bogey to win Phoenix Open: Standing above a greenside bunker at TPC Scottsdale's difficult par-4 11th hole, Rickie Fowler turned just in time to see his ball, one he had just placed after penalty, trickle into the water.
Fowler had already seen his share of bad luck at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now balls were rolling into hazards on their own.
Unable to catch a break, Fowler took it upon himself to create his own.
Fowler shook off a bizarre triple bogey on No. 11 with clutch shots down the stretch, finally winning the tournament Sunday that had twice eluded him.
"I didn't think it would be easy, but the way I was playing this week, I thought it would have been easier," Fowler said. "It was kind of grind it out. I had a couple of tough breaks and had to deal with the punches — a couple big ones — but it feels good now."
After a pair of 64s and a 65, Fowler shot 3-over 74 in the final round on a soggy Sunday at TPC Scottsdale, highest by a winner in tournament history. He finished at 17-under 267 to beat Branden Grace by two shots for his fifth PGA Tour title.
Fowler had another over-par round with a 54-hole lead — he's 7 for 7 there — but birdied two of his final four holes to win from the third-round lead for the second time, with the 2017 Honda Classic the other.
Fowler also had a double bogey on the par-4 fifth hole, becoming the first PGA Tour player to win with a double bogey and triple bogey or worse since 1983.
"He really dug down and pulled it off," Grace said.
Fowler has experienced his share of heartbreak at the Phoenix Open. He had the 54-hole lead last year and shot a 2-over 73 to finish six shots behind Gary Woodlandr. In 2016, Fowler blew a two-shot lead with two holes to go before losing in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama, twice hitting it into the water on the drivable par-4 17th.
None of it compared to what happened to him Sunday.
Leading by four to start the day, he was up five shots stepping onto the tee on No. 11. The lead was one after a bizarre sequence of events at the long par 4.
With rain picking up, Fowler hit his approach shot right of the green and his chip skipped past the flag into the water, incurring a two-shot penalty. He dropped next to a bunker and, as he stood on the green surveying his next shot, his ball rolled back into the water without being touched.
PGA Tour rules official Slugger White determined Fowler's ball was in play after the drop, so he was assessed a one-shot penalty. Fowler got up-and-down from there, knocking in a 17-foot putt for triple-bogey 7 — his seventh double bogey or worse when playing with a 54-hole lead.