Staying local leads to success for South Suburban soccer

Up until the fall of 2021, South Suburban College’s athletic program had six of its seven teams reach the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament at least once.
The outlier was the women’s soccer team, which began in 2000.
But following a 15-3 record during the regular season, the Bulldogs qualified for the NJCAA Division II tourney in the program’s 21st year, and then defeated Cape Fear Community College 4-2 on Nov. 16 in their first national tourney appearance.
South Suburban lost their second tournament game to eventual NJCAA Division II champion Heartland Community College from Normal, Illinois. The Bulldogs also lost to Heartland to open the regular season.
“Two of our four losses were to the national champs,” said Bulldogs’ coach Tony Gonzalez, who had been coaching the men’s soccer team before adding the women’s team to his duties in 2017. “When you reach the goal of having your school be seen at the national level, it brings credibility to the athletic program.”
That means the boss is a happy person.
“He did such an outstanding job with the men’s program and time management, and now the women’s team is succeeding under him,” South Suburban athletic director Steve Ruzich said.
Because of COVID-19, the fall season was actually the second campaign of the calendar year. The fall 2020 season was pushed to spring 2021 for a shortened session, and the Bulldogs went 6-1 with the only loss coming to the College of Lake County.
What makes South Suburban’s trek to the national tourney more impressive are the myriad obstacles Gonzalez has to overcome.
First, there’s the issue of finding practice space sometimes during a pandemic. The result has been 5:30 a.m. practices at Willie Roy’s Soccer Dome in Dolton.
Then there’s the challenge of being a two-year junior college. Getting top players to come to South Suburban isn’t easy and maintaining stability isn’t easy when so many young athletes have a negative stigma of junior colleges and have a "D-I-or-bust" attitude.
“We want the kids to reach their lifelong academic and athletic objectives,” Gonzalez said. “So it’s my job to get them to a four-year school and get a degree if that’s their goal.”
To help with that obstacle, Gonzalez works on recruiting local high school players and developing them into good players.
“We try to be very community-centered,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of recruiting outside of the immediate region. Soccer has never been a powerhouse on the south side and south suburbs. We could have gone outside the area, but we want to stay here.”
Gonzalez added that "here" consists of local high school programs at Thornwood, Eisenhower, Bremen, George Washington (Chicago), Bloom Township, Joliet schools, Downers Grove and TF United (combined soccer program from TF North and South high schools).
There’s also a pair of Northwest Indiana grads in freshmen Mia Cruz from Illiana Christian and Myra Peralta from Munster.
“The parents have been so understanding and believe that their daughters can play soccer in college,” Gonzalez said.
Keeping the local mantra succeeding helps when one of the top players on the team is the coach’s daughter. TF South grad Amaris Gonzalez earned first-team All-American honors with 38 goals and 29 assists in her first season.
“I’m so thankful to be able to play alongside such a talented team” she said. “They helped guide me to where I am now as a student-athlete. I would not have accomplished what I did this season had it not been for every single one of those girls.”
That camaraderie was key to the Bulldogs’ success when players are only teammates for two years at a time.