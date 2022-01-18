Staying local leads to success for South Suburban soccer

Because of COVID-19, the fall season was actually the second campaign of the calendar year. The fall 2020 season was pushed to spring 2021 for a shortened session, and the Bulldogs went 6-1 with the only loss coming to the College of Lake County.

What makes South Suburban’s trek to the national tourney more impressive are the myriad obstacles Gonzalez has to overcome.

First, there’s the issue of finding practice space sometimes during a pandemic. The result has been 5:30 a.m. practices at Willie Roy’s Soccer Dome in Dolton.

Then there’s the challenge of being a two-year junior college. Getting top players to come to South Suburban isn’t easy and maintaining stability isn’t easy when so many young athletes have a negative stigma of junior colleges and have a "D-I-or-bust" attitude.

“We want the kids to reach their lifelong academic and athletic objectives,” Gonzalez said. “So it’s my job to get them to a four-year school and get a degree if that’s their goal.”

To help with that obstacle, Gonzalez works on recruiting local high school players and developing them into good players.