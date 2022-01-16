Streaming continues to grow; money continues to be made

“I don’t know if it’s because of COVID because most people turn to games as a form of escapism,” Nuzzo said. “They’re stuck at home. But it’s really nice to see a breakthrough of support. A whole different group of people can finally pretty much do what they’ve always loved to do, and then they’re not judged quite as harshly for it.”

Ben Horjus, an English teacher and one of Hobart’s esports coaches, is part of a generation of teachers who also identify as gamers, like many of his students. After arriving in the district, Horjus was pumped up when the opportunity to get involved with the Brickies’ club presented itself.

He sees his players as far more than people who have a tendency to play video games for hours on end. In fact, with an increasing stream of scholarship opportunities at universities around the country and in Indiana alike, Horjus thinks a new path to success is emerging for his students.