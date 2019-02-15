Men's Basketball
Ashland 84, Purdue Northwest 56
PURDUE NORTHWEST
Richard Robertson 0-4 0-0 0, Durante Lee 3-4 1-1 7, Anthony Barnard 8-14 4-4 21, Timothy Gilmore 2-7 1-1 6, Lukas Vilkovsky 1-3 0-0 2, Chase Rankin 2-4 0-0 4, Gregory Boyle 1-6 0-0 2, Chandler Spring 2-6 0-0 5, Dean Tate 1-7 0-0 3, Franklin Nunn 0-3 0-0 0, Michael Vukas 0-1 0-0 0, Ronald Karenzi 0-1 0-0 0, Brennan Schofield 2-4 1-1 6. Totals — 22-64 7-7 56.
ASHLAND
Totals — 30-59 19-23 84.
Halftime score: Ashland 42, Purdue Northwest 27. 3-point field goals: PNW 5-27 (Robertson 0-2, Lee 0-1, Barnard 1-2, Gilmore 1-5, Vilkovsky 0-2, Rankin 0-1, Boyle 0-4, Spring 1-5, Tate 1-2, Nunn 0-1, Vukas 0-1, Schofield 1-1); Ashland 5-21. Leaders — Rebounds: PNW 33 (Barnard 11); Ashland 42. Assists: PNW 7 (Barnard 2, Rankin 2 (PNW); Ashland 15. Steals: PNW 5; Ashland 7. Team fouls: PNW 18, Ashland 10. Fouled out: None.
South Suburban 93, Lincoln Land 91
LINCON LAND
Totals — 32-64 18-19 91.
SOUTH SUBURBAN
Keenan Marseille 0-0 0-0 0, Sidney Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Rhyss Lewis 9-24 6-7 28, Darian Stewart 2-5 2-3 7, Chris Johnson 6-11 5-9 17, Isaiah Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Malcolm Bell 2-10 2-2 6, Joffari Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Nathan Shead 1-1 0-0 3, Jason Towers 8-16 6-11 26, Allen White 1-3 0-0 2, Ray Yagelski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 30-73 23-34 93.
Halftime score: Lincoln Land 39, South Suburban 35. 3-point field goals: Lincoln Land 9-20; South Suburban 10-27 (Lewis 4-15, Stewart 1-2, Brown 0-1, Shead 1-1, Towers 4-8). Leaders — Rebounds: Lincoln Land 27; South Suburban 53 (Johnson 19). Assists: Lincoln Land 18; South Suburban 17 (Johnson 4, Bell 4, Towers 4). Steals: Lincoln Land 6; South Suburban 9 (Lewis 2, Johnson 2, Towers 2, White 2). Team fouls: Lincoln Land 25, South Suburban 17. Fouled out: CJ May (LL). Record: South Suburban 24-2.