TJ Marik hired as Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager

AROUND THE HORN

The Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday. A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games played. ... A person with knowledge of the injury tells The Associated Press that right tackle Ja'Wuan James sustained a torn Achilles tendon while working out away from the Denver Broncos' facilities Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said James' $10 million salary for 2021 is in jeopardy because the injury occurred off-site. ... New York Jets standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a bone in a foot and is expected to have surgery and be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.