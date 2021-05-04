TJ Marik hired as Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager

SUMMER BASEBALL
Marik to manage Oilmen: TJ Marik has been hired as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen’s manager, the team said in a press release. Marik, an assistant on former Oilmen manager Kevin Enright’s staff at Missouri Valley College, is the team’s third manager since Enright stepped down after the 2018 season to focus on his college job. Marik replaces Chris Cunningham, who led the Oilmen to a runner-up finish in the Midwest Collegiate League playoffs in his only season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fox to discuss state of Valpo program: Landon Fox will discuss the unique spring season, in which the 4-2 record led to best winning percentage (.667) since 2003. Fox is a finalist for the FCS National Coach of the Year award in his second season leading Valparaiso. On May 13, he will have a conversation via Zoom with assistant director of athletics for media relations Brandon Vickrey. Register to join the Zoom at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1347/17/page-1col.aspx?sid=1347&gid=1&pgid=3045&cid=6767.
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Draft ratings nearly even with 2019: NFL draft ratings were flat compared to 2019, but it was still enough to make it the third- most-watched draft on record. The April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland averaged 6.1 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is nearly even compared to the 2019 draft, which was held in Nashville with an average of 6.2 million. Last year's draft remains the most watched, averaging 8.3 million. The digital average of 261,000 is up 36% compared to two years ago (192,000).
AROUND THE HORN
The Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday. A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games played. ... A person with knowledge of the injury tells The Associated Press that right tackle Ja'Wuan James sustained a torn Achilles tendon while working out away from the Denver Broncos' facilities Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said James' $10 million salary for 2021 is in jeopardy because the injury occurred off-site. ... New York Jets standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a bone in a foot and is expected to have surgery and be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.