Travel ball helps lead Munster's Paige Vukadinovich to Ole Miss

“They saw me at a tournament in Colorado and the head coach reached out to me to say they were interested,” Vukadinovich said. “I talked to the assistant coach and then they said they wanted me to come down for a visit. I know it’s cliché, but it just felt like home. I was looking at two other schools, but they didn’t have the same feel. Ole Miss is working toward the same goal as I am, and that’s to win a World Series.”

The weight that was lifted off her shoulders was in response to Vukadinovich persevering through two years of COVID-19 uncertainty. Her sophomore season was cancelled and the summer of 2020 was essentially washed out when it came to showcasing her talent. That put a lot of pressure on this summer, and Vukadinovich earned a scholarship in one of the last tournaments of the season.

“(The last two years) were pretty scary because you couldn’t put yourself out there,” Vukadinovich said. “There weren’t softball camps or tournaments, so I just had to do whatever I could on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to get seen. Once this summer started, I just knew I had to be consistent. I didn’t have to get huge hits in every game, but I had to show that I could be consistent.”

