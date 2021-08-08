Travel ball helps lead Munster's Paige Vukadinovich to Ole Miss

MUNSTER — Paige Vukadinovich felt the weight of the world lift off her shoulders earlier this week.
The Munster outfielder capped off nearly eight years of hard work when she verbally committed to Ole Miss. Vukadinovich will play one more season for the Mustangs and then head to Mississippi.
“I’ve been working at this since I was 10 years old,” Vukadinovich said. “I worked so hard, and it really all came down to a single summer.”
Vukadinovich took a lengthy path to Ole Miss, which included playing for a travel team based out of Des Moines, Iowa, after she finished her junior season with the Mustangs. Vukadinovich held a .520 batting average and led Munster with 52 hits, 36 RBIs and six triples.
“I got my name out there and the head organizer of Iowa Premier noticed me and said they’d love to have me play with them,” Vukadinovich said. “I went to two different winter practices. They were just day trips where we’d drive five hours there, practice, and then drive five hours back. Then, we played in tournaments all over the place.”
It was her work with Iowa Premier that ultimately led to getting a scholarship offer from the Ole Miss coaching staff.
“They saw me at a tournament in Colorado and the head coach reached out to me to say they were interested,” Vukadinovich said. “I talked to the assistant coach and then they said they wanted me to come down for a visit. I know it’s cliché, but it just felt like home. I was looking at two other schools, but they didn’t have the same feel. Ole Miss is working toward the same goal as I am, and that’s to win a World Series.”
The weight that was lifted off her shoulders was in response to Vukadinovich persevering through two years of COVID-19 uncertainty. Her sophomore season was cancelled and the summer of 2020 was essentially washed out when it came to showcasing her talent. That put a lot of pressure on this summer, and Vukadinovich earned a scholarship in one of the last tournaments of the season.
“(The last two years) were pretty scary because you couldn’t put yourself out there,” Vukadinovich said. “There weren’t softball camps or tournaments, so I just had to do whatever I could on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to get seen. Once this summer started, I just knew I had to be consistent. I didn’t have to get huge hits in every game, but I had to show that I could be consistent.”