High School

Boys Cross Country

Bishop Noll, Clark, E.C. Central, Gavit, Hammond, Hanover Central, Lighthouse at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. North, T.F. South vs. Argo at Bedford Park District, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp., Westville at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bishop Noll, Clark, E.C. Central, Gavit, Hammond, Hanover Central, Lighthouse at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. North, T.F. South vs. Argo at Bedford Park District, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Evergreen Park at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hobart at Munster, 9:30 a.m.

Andrean, Boone Grove, Griffith at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Chesterton, Merrillville at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Valparaiso at Portage, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Westville, 5 p.m.

Kouts at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Windy City Classic at Reavis, TBA

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Clark, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Thornton Fractional at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Argo at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

T.F. South at Crete-Monee, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at T.F. North, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Glenn, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Westville, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Kouts at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at West Side, 7 p.m.

College

Men's Golf

Calumet College at CCAC Cup at Ravisloe, Homewood, TBA

