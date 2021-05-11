Valparaiso baseball drought continues against Notre Dame

VALPARAISO — Everything seemed to be lining up for Valparaiso to end its long drought against Notre Dame, which scored in just one inning Tuesday at Emory G. Bauer Field.

Valpo took a three-run lead into the eighth inning, when the floodgates burst open. The Fighting Irish sent 12 batters to the plate and used the seven-run inning to defeat the hosts for the 11th consecutive time in the series, 7-4.

It was the third time this season that Valpo lost a lead to Notre Dame.

“Yeah, I thought the third game was going to be a different result, to be honest, extremely confident going into the eighth inning with our two best guys (ready to take the mound),” Valpo coach Brian Schmack said.

With a cold, strong wind blowing in on a sunny day, the conditions favored the pitchers, and Valpo freshman right-hander Griffin McCluskey, who entered the day with an 11.57 ERA, took advantage by pitching a near flawless six shutout innings. He allowed just one hit and one walk and struck out four. Nolan Lebamoff pitched a scoreless seventh to the delight of McCluskey, who watched from the dugout as thoughts of calling his Notre Dame-fan friend from their hometown Bloomington, Illinois, "as soon as the game ended,” the friend who has a habit of rubbing it in every time Valpo’s losing streak to the Irish grows.