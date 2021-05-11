Valparaiso baseball drought continues against Notre Dame

VALPARAISO — Everything seemed to be lining up for Valparaiso to end its long drought against Notre Dame, which scored in just one inning Tuesday at Emory G. Bauer Field.
Valpo took a three-run lead into the eighth inning, when the floodgates burst open. The Fighting Irish sent 12 batters to the plate and used the seven-run inning to defeat the hosts for the 11th consecutive time in the series, 7-4.
It was the third time this season that Valpo lost a lead to Notre Dame.
“Yeah, I thought the third game was going to be a different result, to be honest, extremely confident going into the eighth inning with our two best guys (ready to take the mound),” Valpo coach Brian Schmack said.
With a cold, strong wind blowing in on a sunny day, the conditions favored the pitchers, and Valpo freshman right-hander Griffin McCluskey, who entered the day with an 11.57 ERA, took advantage by pitching a near flawless six shutout innings. He allowed just one hit and one walk and struck out four. Nolan Lebamoff pitched a scoreless seventh to the delight of McCluskey, who watched from the dugout as thoughts of calling his Notre Dame-fan friend from their hometown Bloomington, Illinois, "as soon as the game ended,” the friend who has a habit of rubbing it in every time Valpo’s losing streak to the Irish grows.
Six more outs was all Valpo needed to seal what would have been their first victory against ND and the way Easton and Rhodenhouse and Jon Tieman have delivered in the late innings gave the underdogs reason to feel confident.
Rhodenhouse struck out the first hitter. Five more outs to go. Then the Irish unloaded with six consecutive batters reaching by hit or walk. By the time the inning ended, ND had produced two triples, a double, two singles and four walks.
In the nick of time, Notre Dame (26-10) justified its lofty rankings (No. 4 in Baseball America’s poll, No. 8 0n D1baseball.com) and Valpo had the wind knocked out of its upset bid.
The hosts started seven freshmen and two seniors and it was a (COVID-adjusted) freshman who delivered the biggest hit.
It didn’t happen during March Madness and it happened too early in the game to stand up as a game-winner, but South Central High graduate Kyle Schmack, son of the head coach, had one moment even shinier than the visitors’ batting helmets.
Schmack, the first Valpo athlete to play for a parent since Bryce Drew in 1998, the year he hit the shot that will echo forever on the campus of the Lutheran school, came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the third to face Notre Dame’s second pitcher, Tanner Kohlhepp.
No need to look at statistics to know how highly regarded a prospect he is. Just look at the scouts. For this game, a half dozen scouts were lingering in left-field foul territory to keep an eye on Kohlhepp in the bullpen. Surprised at how quickly he was called upon after a short warmup period, the scouts scurried back to their seats, picked up their radar guns and notepads and went to work.
Schmack won the battle within the battle and drove in two runs to break a scoreless tie. A third run scored on a wild pitch. The crowd erupted and so did the Valpo bench.
“He’s got a great swing, a great upside,” McCluskey said of Schmack. “He’s going to be something big.”
He created the biggest moment of the day for Valpo (13-26).
“It was crazy,” Kyle Schmack said of the dugout. “Going up 3-0 with Griffin pitching well and everything going well, it was a good moment.”
The upset-buzz built with every inning and McCluskey kept putting his fastball precisely where he wanted it to keep the Irish off kilter by changing speeds.
Schmack smacked a double over the center fielder’s head in the eighth inning to advance a runner to third and Matt Olive singled in a run to load the bases with one out. The final out of the inning, which sailed off of Steven Fitzsimmons’ bat, hung in the air long enough and ended in a fashion that created momentary drama. Notre Dame center fielder Spencer Mayes and left fielder Ryan Cole collided, but it didn’t shake the ball loose from Mayes’ glove and Valpo’s last serious threat died.
Valpo hasn’t defeated a ranked team this season, but that wasn’t as much a source of the disappointment as the identity of the opponent.
“That’s one we have on our board is to beat Notre Dame,” Kyle Schmack said. “Playing them three times this year and coming up short with three really good games, it’s a tough one. When you fall short of one of your goals, it kind of hurts a little bit.”
Notre Dame leads the series that started in 1958, 79-21, and until Tuesday’s game had been the home team in the previous 35 meetings, a span of 33 years and four days.