Valparaiso cruises past Trinity Christian for third win over last four
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo wins tune-up: Ben Krikke and Trevor Anderson were dominant before giving way to the reserves in a 106-69 win over Trinity Christian on Saturday. Krikke scored a game-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting in 15 minutes while Anderson, a Wisconsin transfer, scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes. The Beacons (3-4) lost their first three games but have turned the tide beating Jacksonville State and Tulane, while losing to Coastal Carolina in the Bahamas. Valparaiso opens Missouri Valley Conference play at Drake on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Jackson-Davis leads IU: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 43 points and became the first Hoosier to score 40 or more points in a game in 27 years as Indiana pulled away from Marshall in the second half to post a 90-79 victory on Saturday night. Indiana has won six straight to start the season. Trailing by one at intermission, Jackson-Davis scored 11 points as the Hoosiers opened the second half on a 17-10 run to grab a 58-48 lead. The Hoosiers scored nine straight points to take an 81-69 lead with 4:37 and cruised to the win. Jackson-Davis hit 18 of 24 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists and blocked five shots. Xavier Johnson added 20 points, grabbed seven boards, dished seven assists and collected five steals. Race Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Irish beat No. 16 OSU: Maya Dodson and Maddy Westbeld combined for 25 points — sparking Notre Dame to an early lead — but it was barely enough to hold off the No. 16 Oregon State women 64-62 at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Saturday night. Oregon State's (3-2) Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 25 by herself, with 20 coming in the last 9:53 as she almost single-handedly erased what had been a 22-point Fighting Irish lead. Westbeld and Dara Mabry dropped in 3-pointers to start it as the Irish (6-1) built an 8-0 and led — if barely, at the end — all the way. Dodson scored 14 with nine rebounds, Westbeld added 11 points for Notre Dame. Taylor Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

McCarthy names to all-tournament team: Peyton McCarthy finished off 24 kills in two games during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and was recognized with all-tournament team honors. The fifth-year middle from Cincinnati is second all-time in Valpo history in career blocks.

PRO BASEBALL

Mets add Marte: The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along Friday's signings of Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar. Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers this season.

Mariners acquire Frazier: The Mariners finally landed Adam Frazier on Saturday, acquiring the All-Star second baseman in a trade with the San Diego Padres. The move cost Seattle two minor leaguers: left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. Frazier got off to a fast start last season with Pittsburgh, batting .324 with an .836 OPS and 28 doubles in 98 games. He was traded to San Diego in late July and faded over the final two months. In 57 games with the Padres, Frazer batted .267.

Red Sox add Wacha: The Boston Red Sox have signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency. The team announced the contract on Saturday. Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He was 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA in seven appearances from Aug. 28 on, ending the season with back-to-back, scoreless five-inning starts in which he allowed a total of one hit.

Franco, Rays finalize deal: Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for the 2033 season. Franco made his major league debut June 22 and hit a three-run homer. He batted .288 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 39 RBIs in 70 games. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

