Valparaiso cruises past Trinity Christian for third win over last four

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo wins tune-up: Ben Krikke and Trevor Anderson were dominant before giving way to the reserves in a 106-69 win over Trinity Christian on Saturday. Krikke scored a game-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting in 15 minutes while Anderson, a Wisconsin transfer, scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes. The Beacons (3-4) lost their first three games but have turned the tide beating Jacksonville State and Tulane, while losing to Coastal Carolina in the Bahamas. Valparaiso opens Missouri Valley Conference play at Drake on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Jackson-Davis leads IU: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 43 points and became the first Hoosier to score 40 or more points in a game in 27 years as Indiana pulled away from Marshall in the second half to post a 90-79 victory on Saturday night. Indiana has won six straight to start the season. Trailing by one at intermission, Jackson-Davis scored 11 points as the Hoosiers opened the second half on a 17-10 run to grab a 58-48 lead. The Hoosiers scored nine straight points to take an 81-69 lead with 4:37 and cruised to the win. Jackson-Davis hit 18 of 24 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists and blocked five shots. Xavier Johnson added 20 points, grabbed seven boards, dished seven assists and collected five steals. Race Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.