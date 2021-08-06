Valparaiso eyes serious run at Missouri Valley Conference title

Evans will have a deep team at her disposal this season, with four starters returning and four more players that averaged at least 13.5 minutes per game.

“We have a lot of experience back, which has been great for our young kids,” Evans said. “The thing I’m most excited about this year is finally being able to have really good depth. We had a lot of people on the roster last year, but we had a lot of young people that had little to no experience. They did not get a spring working with our coaches and growing as a player. Now, to have 14 players back that have played a season with us and have gotten a spring workout, I’m really excited about that.”

Valpo had its entire roster on campus for eight weeks during the summer, holding a series of practices and spirited workouts that has Evans excited about the future of the program. Associate Director of Sports Performance Trent Smart started working with the roster at the end of last season and the energy from the weight room has been carried over to the practice floor. The players are regularly wearing “Body By Trent” shirts as they’ve attacked an aggressive workout regimen that could pay off in overtime games and down the stretch of the season next year.