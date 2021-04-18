Valparaiso falls short in Missouri Valley Conference title match

“Give a lot of credit to Loyola,” Marovich said. “They had the experience. Once they got their goal, they were able to grind away the rest of the match.”

Maris, a First Team All-Conference selection, continued her strong defensive play as the back line kept Valparaiso within striking distance. The offense was never able to materialize and Valpo had just one true threat in the second half that resulted in a corner kick. Loyola was able to clear the ball and take control of the match.

While the Ramblers were able to bring 50 fans into the Loyola Soccer Park, Valparaiso’s fans were relegated to watching through a chain link fence due to COVID protocols. Among Valpo’s fans were a group of recent women’s soccer alums that were cheering throughout the match.

“The support was just incredible,” Maris said. “That’s our whole program right there. We’re a family.”

While Maris is set to begin her career in the medical field, Valparaiso will return the bulk of its production when the 2021 season begins in less than four months.