Valparaiso freshman Kaleb Hannahs tabbed MVC Player of the Week
alert urgent

Valparaiso shield logo
Provided

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo's Hannahs tabbed MVC Player of the Week: Kaleb Hannahs finished last week with a slashline of .556/.636/.667 in a five-game stretch. That performance landed the Valparaiso freshman with the Missouri Valley Conference's Player of the Week honor. He is now hitting a team-best .306 on the season and leads the team with a .396 on-base percentage.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears cut ties with OT Leno: The Chicago Bears are parting with veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Leno tweeted Monday that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and called it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans. Drafted by Chicago in the seventh round in 2014, Leno started every game the past five seasons and 93 in a row dating to 2015. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018. The move comes after the Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Jenkins made 35 starts over four seasons for the Cowboys, including 26 at right tackle and seven at left tackle. And general manager Ryan Pace said the Bears believe he can play both tackle spots in the NFL. If they go with Jenkins at left tackle, the Bears could have Sam Mustipher at center and Cody Whitehair at left guard with James Daniels at right guard and recently re-signed Germain Ifedi at right tackle.

PRO BASEBALL

Pederson to return vs. Dodgers: The Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team. Pederson was in the starting lineup for Chicago's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading off and playing left field. But the game was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast. Pederson had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis. He is batting just .137 with a homer and four RBIs with his new team. Catcher Willson Contreras also was set for his first start since he left Friday night's 8-6 loss at Cincinnati with tightness in his right thigh. But Ian Happ was out of the starting lineup a day after he was involved in a scary collision with Nico Hoerner in short center field. The 29-year-old Pederson was selected by Los Angeles in the 11th round of the 2010 amateur draft. He hit .230 with 130 homers and 303 RBIs while spending his first seven seasons with the Dodgers, winning the World Series last year. Pederson became a free agent after last season and finalized a $7 million, one-year contract with Chicago in February.

NL Central-leading Brewers activate Yelich, Cain: The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get more healthy. Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The Brewers made room for the two former All-Stars by sending slumping first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the alternate training site. The Brewers had 17 players on the injured list Sunday when they lost 16-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain, Cain had a left quad strain and last played on April 13.

