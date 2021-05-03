Valparaiso freshman Kaleb Hannahs tabbed MVC Player of the Week

PRO BASEBALL

Pederson to return vs. Dodgers: The Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team. Pederson was in the starting lineup for Chicago's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading off and playing left field. But the game was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast. Pederson had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis. He is batting just .137 with a homer and four RBIs with his new team. Catcher Willson Contreras also was set for his first start since he left Friday night's 8-6 loss at Cincinnati with tightness in his right thigh. But Ian Happ was out of the starting lineup a day after he was involved in a scary collision with Nico Hoerner in short center field. The 29-year-old Pederson was selected by Los Angeles in the 11th round of the 2010 amateur draft. He hit .230 with 130 homers and 303 RBIs while spending his first seven seasons with the Dodgers, winning the World Series last year. Pederson became a free agent after last season and finalized a $7 million, one-year contract with Chicago in February.