Valparaiso gets commitment from Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson

“I remember (Valpo) kicked our butt,” Anderson said of his trip to the ARC on Jan. 16, 2017. “I remember that they did everything the right way. My relationship with coach (Matt) Lottich was key as well as (Valparaiso assistant) coach (Matt) Bowen. A bunch of my friends played for coach Bowen at (Minnesota Duluth) and they’ve all said great things.”

Anderson transferred to Wisconsin following his freshman season, but tore his ACL eight games into his sophomore year in the fall of 2018. He battled back from the injury to become a key rotational reserve for the Badgers over the last two seasons.

He scored a season-high 11 points against Louisville last December and when the NCAA granted all players an additional year of eligibility, Anderson decided to jump at the chance to find a school where he could become a bigger focal point. Anderson averaged 12.5 minutes and 2.4 points in 68 games with Wisconsin over the last three years. He shot 56.5% (13 of 23) from the perimeter last season.