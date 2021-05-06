Valparaiso punter hoping to kick his way to the pros

VALPARAISO – Ben Niesner walked into the football offices at Oregon State in 2016 and told the coaching staff that he wanted to play football for the Beavers.

It was a scene straight out of Hollywood with Niesner playing the role of Rudy. The only difference is that Ruettiger, the famed Notre Dame walk-on, actually played football in high school.

Niesner’s quest to play college football took him from the Oregon State offices to Portland State’s roster before he ultimately arrived in Valparaiso in 2019, where he’s been the starting punter for the last two seasons.

“I had a dream of playing college football, but I was too short in high school,” Niesner said. “I picked up playing after my senior year of high school and Oregon State told me that I could walk on.”

The Washington native played two seasons of basketball in high school but never joined the football team. Once he decided to give football a try, he didn’t just start kicking the ball around the backyard with his friends. Niesner enlisted the help of former two-time All-American and Ray Guy Award winner Tom Hackett. Hackett was college football’s top punter in 2014-15 and he taught Niesner how to kick rugby-style punts. When it was time to show off his talents for the Oregon State coaching staff, he began to meet resistance.