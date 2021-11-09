5 storylines to watch this season for Valparaiso Beacons men's basketball

That still leaves room for improvement for the Beacons, who have seen their seed in Arch Madness gradually improve in every season, culminating with Valparaiso earning the sixth seed last March.

Valparaiso will play just seven nonconference games before beginning Valley play on the road against preseason favorite Drake on Dec. 2. Getting the most difficult road game out of the way early could be a blessing for the Beacons or it could provide a boost early in the season.

“When I look at our league, I believe there will be 18 five-point games,” Lottich said. “It’s going to be insane. We didn’t play the way we wanted to last year and we beat an 18-0 (Drake) team and also took a Sweet Sixteen team down to the wire, but that’s our league. For us to prepare for that, we have to challenge ourselves early.”

Preseason pessimism

Some of those early challenges came in the form of Valparaiso’s two exhibition losses to Ashland and Flagler. Lottich said before the preseason games that he wasn’t going to shy away from playing tough competition in order to get his team some experience under the bright lights. Losing to a pair of non-Division I programs might have riled up the fan base, but inside the locker room, the players and coaches aren’t ready to panic.