5 storylines to watch this season for Valparaiso Beacons men's basketball

VALPARAISO — When the ball is finally tossed in the air for Valparaiso’s season opener on Tuesday night, it will bring to an end one of the strangest offseasons in recent memory.
With everything from a nickname change to another mass exodus of players to a pair of exhibition losses to non-Division I programs, it’s safe to say that Matt Lottich and the Beacons are ready to close the book on the past and start playing games that matter.
With an infusion of talent on the roster due to a quartet of Big Ten transfers and a prolific Division II scorer, expectations are higher than what someone might expect from a program coming off a 10-18 season.
Here are five storylines to watch for Valparaiso this season:
Climbing the Valley
Will the Beacons be able to continue their ascent of the Missouri Valley Conference standings? While the overall record fell last season, Valparaiso avoided Thursday night at Arch Madness for the first time since joining the Valley in 2017. The conference is coming off a two-bid year where Loyola reached the Sweet Sixteen and Drake knocked off former conference rival Wichita State in the First Four.
The Ramblers and Bulldogs are expected to be joined by Missouri State and Northern Iowa at the top of the conference and it will be a shock if any other Valley program can crack the upper tier of the league.
That still leaves room for improvement for the Beacons, who have seen their seed in Arch Madness gradually improve in every season, culminating with Valparaiso earning the sixth seed last March.
Valparaiso will play just seven nonconference games before beginning Valley play on the road against preseason favorite Drake on Dec. 2. Getting the most difficult road game out of the way early could be a blessing for the Beacons or it could provide a boost early in the season.
“When I look at our league, I believe there will be 18 five-point games,” Lottich said. “It’s going to be insane. We didn’t play the way we wanted to last year and we beat an 18-0 (Drake) team and also took a Sweet Sixteen team down to the wire, but that’s our league. For us to prepare for that, we have to challenge ourselves early.”
Preseason pessimism
Some of those early challenges came in the form of Valparaiso’s two exhibition losses to Ashland and Flagler. Lottich said before the preseason games that he wasn’t going to shy away from playing tough competition in order to get his team some experience under the bright lights. Losing to a pair of non-Division I programs might have riled up the fan base, but inside the locker room, the players and coaches aren’t ready to panic.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a snowball effect,” guard Eron Gordon said. “Everyone expected with a lot of Big Ten transfers, just expected it to be a little bit easier. I don’t care how talented you are, we have to mesh in 12 new guys. Some of these teams, their entire starting five is back. You have to respect the division.”
Beacon buddies
Ben Krikke and Thomas Kithier may have gotten less than five minutes together on the court during the exhibition season, but it was enough to see why the two are excited to play with one another.
Krikke scored four points before exiting with an ankle injury and the pair displayed some great teamwork on both sides of the ball. With Krikke limited, Kithier delivered a pair of double doubles in the exhibition games and the Michigan State transfer is likely to be Valparaiso’s best newcomer this season.
“I played a lot on the ball last year and with Thomas here, that’s going to allow me to move around a bit more,” Krikke said. “He’s really got a high IQ and he just sees everything on the floor. He’s a playmaker. He can obviously score, but he’s really a setup man for everybody, especially for me down low.”
Electric Edwards
After an up-and-down freshman season, one of the bigger questions surrounding the Valparaiso basketball program is how high is Sheldon Edwards’ ceiling?
The sophomore dedicated himself to the gym and even mixed in some shooting drills amid his late-night Instagram dunk contests. His work was on full display during Valparaiso’s exhibition opener when he scored 32 points while knocking down seven 3-pointers. He followed that up with 19 points against Flagler which included hitting a challenging shot in the lane that tied the game late in regulation.
“I just had to stay the course (last year),” Edwards said. “Everything is not always going to be easy. Last year was a lot of inconsistent plays and games and over the summer I just worked on staying sharp and becoming a better player overall.”
Big Ten boost
Kither isn’t the only high-major player to join Valparaiso’s roster this season. Wisconsin transfers Trevor Anderson and Joe Hedstrom will be available to start the year while Kobe King will join the active roster in December after he sits out a handful of games due to signing with an agent last year.
Each player was looking for a fresh start for a variety of reasons and it hasn’t taken long for the players to embrace wearing a Valparaiso uniform.
The Big Ten transfers, combined with Winona State transfer Kevion Taylor and a five-person freshman class, help replace a mass exodus of transfers that included Donovan Clay (Missouri State), Merrillville native Mileek McMillan (Western Michigan), Jacob Ognacevic (Lipscomb), Daniel Sackey (New Orleans) and Nick Robinson (Western Carolina).
“A lot of guys transferred out (from Valparaiso) and you might think something from the outside looking in, but it’s the complete opposite,” Anderson said. “The culture here is great. It’s one big happy family and it was very easy to get accommodated here. I’m six hours from home, first time leaving out of (Wisconsin) and for me to say it was easy, that tells you all you need to know about this place and these people.”