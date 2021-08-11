7 home games highlight Valparaiso's nonconference schedule

VALPARAISO – Fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Valparaiso Beacons at the Athletics-Recreation Center during the 2021-22 season.
Valparaiso announced the bulk of its nonconference season on Wednesday and the Beacons will play host to at least seven games at the ARC, the most nonconference home games since the 2016-17 season.
“We have a lot more home games than we normally have and that is us trying to be consistent with how the Valley schedules,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Playing at home helps because not only do you get to play in front of your home crowd, but teams that play at home get more opportunities to practice.”
Valparaiso will play a pair of home exhibition games for the first time since 2013 when it hosts Ashland (Oct. 30) and Flagler (Nov. 4). The trend in recent years has been to play one home exhibition game and then play the other contest behind closed doors against a Division I program.
The Beacons will play their first official game with the new nickname in the 2021-22 season opener against Toledo on Nov. 9. Valparaiso opened the 2019-20 season with a home win over the Rockets and then lost at Toledo last season.
“We have a lot of teams in the Midwest geographically that we can play where the travel isn’t too strenuous,” Lottich said. “Toledo is someone that we want to continue to schedule and we believe they want to continue to schedule us. We’re continually looking for close games where the travel is easier. It helps our guys academically and it helps their bodies.”
Illinois-Chicago will return to the ARC for the first time since 2017 when the two schools were members of the Horizon League. The Flames have been a constant partner in the closed preseason scrimmages since Valparaiso joined the Valley and the two programs met last season in Chicago.
While Lottich expects Valparaiso to add a road game against a high major opponent, the current highlight of the nonconference schedule is an MTE (multi-team event) in the Bahamas where the Beacons will open against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22. Abilene Christian, which made waves in the 2021 NCAA tournament by upsetting Texas, is a potential second round opponent.
“The Bahamas tournament is going to be awesome,” Lottich said. “It could be a bit tougher this year to travel outside of the United States, but this is a contract we’ve had signed for several years. Eron Gordon’s mother is from the Bahamas, so that will be a great experience for him. The weather will be nice and then looking at the field, this is the best mid-major tournament in the country this year. It’s a really good mid-major field in a really cool place and we’re excited for it.”
Valparaiso’s lone road game that is currently scheduled will come against Western Michigan on Dec. 5. Merrillville product and Valparaiso graduate Mileek McMillan is spending his final year of eligibility with the Broncos and Lottich is excited for the matchup.
“I appreciate Mileek and I’m really excited about his new opportunity,” Lottich said. “He loves being a graduate of Valparaiso University and loves having the chance to play out his final year while getting a graduate degree at another school. I know the staff (at Western Michigan) really like him a lot, which is awesome for him.”
Valparaiso has four home games in December, including three noon starts against Charlotte (Dec. 11), William & Mary (Dec. 22) and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 28). Lottich alluded that the early start times were done with travel in mind for the opposing teams.
In addition to the road game at a high major and one more potential home game against a non-Division I program, the Beacons will get an additional 18 games on the schedule, including nine more home games, when the Valley announces its schedule in the next several weeks.