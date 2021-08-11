7 home games highlight Valparaiso's nonconference schedule

“We have a lot of teams in the Midwest geographically that we can play where the travel isn’t too strenuous,” Lottich said. “Toledo is someone that we want to continue to schedule and we believe they want to continue to schedule us. We’re continually looking for close games where the travel is easier. It helps our guys academically and it helps their bodies.”

Illinois-Chicago will return to the ARC for the first time since 2017 when the two schools were members of the Horizon League. The Flames have been a constant partner in the closed preseason scrimmages since Valparaiso joined the Valley and the two programs met last season in Chicago.

While Lottich expects Valparaiso to add a road game against a high major opponent, the current highlight of the nonconference schedule is an MTE (multi-team event) in the Bahamas where the Beacons will open against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22. Abilene Christian, which made waves in the 2021 NCAA tournament by upsetting Texas, is a potential second round opponent.