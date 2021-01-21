An indefinite season and COVID-19 allow Illinois pair to join Valparaiso's team mid-season

VALPARAISO — Molly Sheehan is bracing herself for one wild week.
The Benet Academy senior is racing to finish her high school classes and will be stopping only to move in her new dorm room at Valparaiso on Thursday. Sheehan will then graduate on Sunday, attend her first college class on Monday morning and then take part in her first collegiate basketball practice that afternoon, with all of this happening less than two weeks after her 17th birthday.
“This is an absolute dream,” Sheehan said. “I’m so excited and humbled by this opportunity. I’m sure everything will be moving a thousand miles an hour.”
Katie Beyer is already living the dream. The McHenry (Illinois) product graduated from high school last Friday and arrived on Valparaiso's campus on Saturday. Beyer, who was on the bench for Valparaiso's 53-36 loss to Loyola on Tuesday, and Sheehan are joining the Crusaders earlier than expected as high school sports in Illinois were shuttered due to COVID-19.
"It was a thrill to be on the bench (on Tuesday)," Beyer said. "I've watched a bunch of the games on TV already, so it was good to get to campus and see the team up close."
With Sheehan and Beyer sidelined this winter, coach Mary Evans called the pair in early December with an offer that didn’t seem real: a chance to join the roster in January and spend six months with the team before they were expected to enroll.
Because of the NCAA ruling about players receiving an additional year of eligibility this winter, both incoming freshmen are allowed to join the roster while preserving all four years of future eligibility.
“I was so thrown off guard,” Sheehan said. “I’ve spent the past month doing everything possible to make this a reality. It’s a free six months to get my college career started.”
The decision to add Sheehan and Beyer to the roster was an easy one for Evans once the situation presented itself.
Adding the two incoming freshmen to the roster gives the current team two more bodies in practice and gives Sheehan and Beyer the chance to play competitive basketball when their high school seasons have yet to get off the ground.
“As a staff we felt it was really important to get these two young women into our system to play basketball,” Evans said. “They haven’t played basketball since last year. They played some AAU, but not a lot. Getting them around our team will be very good for both of them. Just to be on a college campus around other people, not stuck at home.”
While Sheehan and Beyer will officially join the roster on Monday and will be immediately eligible, there isn’t an expectation from any party that they are going to come in and substantially contribute to the 2020-21 roster.
“I’m not going in and expecting anything,” Sheehan said. “(Valparaiso starting point guard) Shay (Frederick) has been killing it this year and I’m just excited to come in and pick her brain. I’m there to learn the system and I’m eager to improve my game. That’s what the next six months are for. I’m not even supposed to be here right now and now I have this opportunity. I just turned 17 a week ago. This is crazy.”
Valparaiso has already experienced success this season with a mid-year addition as Loyola transfer Maya Dunson has earned rotational minutes since becoming eligible earlier this month.
“It’s going to be a tremendous opportunity (for Sheehan and Beyer),” Evans said. “If they get an opportunity for minutes here or there, if that can happen, great. If not, it’s not a big deal. I told both of them that game minutes is kind of icing on the cake of the experience of coming in early and getting involved with this program.”