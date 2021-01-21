An indefinite season and COVID-19 allow Illinois pair to join Valparaiso's team mid-season

Because of the NCAA ruling about players receiving an additional year of eligibility this winter, both incoming freshmen are allowed to join the roster while preserving all four years of future eligibility.

“I was so thrown off guard,” Sheehan said. “I’ve spent the past month doing everything possible to make this a reality. It’s a free six months to get my college career started.”

The decision to add Sheehan and Beyer to the roster was an easy one for Evans once the situation presented itself.

Adding the two incoming freshmen to the roster gives the current team two more bodies in practice and gives Sheehan and Beyer the chance to play competitive basketball when their high school seasons have yet to get off the ground.

“As a staff we felt it was really important to get these two young women into our system to play basketball,” Evans said. “They haven’t played basketball since last year. They played some AAU, but not a lot. Getting them around our team will be very good for both of them. Just to be on a college campus around other people, not stuck at home.”