At 17, Valparaiso's Molly Sheehan makes instant impact as youngest to play NCAA Division-I this season

VALPARAISO — Molly Sheehan should’ve been studying for a Chemistry test or shopping for a prom dress. Instead, the Valparaiso freshman found herself beginning her college basketball career well ahead of schedule.
At 17 years, 39 days, Sheehan became the youngest Division I player in the country when she checked in to Valparaiso’s game against Evansville on Feb. 19, according to assistant director of athletics for media relations Aaron Leavitt. The NCAA couldn't confirm whether Sheehan is the youngest player ever in women's basketball.
With Illinois schools not initially competing in high school basketball this season, the Hinsdale native graduated in January and joined Valparaiso’s roster days later. While the initial plan was to get experience in practice, Valparaiso coach Mary Evans put Sheehan into the game against the Purple Aces.
“Surreal is probably the best word to describe it” Sheehan said. “I felt my legs shaking. I had been with the team a few weeks and I had practiced with them, but it’s different. Playing in that first college game, I was very nervous. I never expected to be in this situation. I was just freaking out.”
It took a perfect storm to get Sheehan on the court this season. There’s the obvious COVID-19 implications of her high school season shutting down, leading to the early graduation and joining Valpo’s roster. Even so, Evans stated last month that playing time would be “icing on the cake” for Sheehan and Katie Beyer, another high school mid-year addition to the program.
Sheehan watched from the sidelines during four games against Missouri State and Bradley and didn’t expect to play. Then Valparaiso had a two-week break when its games against Indiana State were canceled because of COVID issues with the Sycamores. Wanting to keep her team fresh, Evans devised an intrasquad scrimmage where her assistant coaches picked teams and Evans watched from the stands. Sheehan dominated in the game, turning some heads in the program.
Still, there was hesitancy to throw the new freshman into the fire. That all went out the window on Feb. 19 when Evansville came into the Athletics-Recreation Center and dominated Valparaiso. The Purple Aces came into the game just 1-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference, but Valparaiso’s poor 3-point shooting (7 of 42) turned the game into a nightmare for the home team.
Fed up by her team’s inability to knock down a perimeter shot, Evans walked to the end of the bench, looked at Sheehan and said “if I put you in, will you hit a shot for me?” Sheehan nodded yes and moments later she was in the game.
“If we would’ve gone out and did what we were supposed to do (against Evansville), this might never have happened,” Evans said. “The cancellation against Indiana State was great in a lot of ways because it gave us some good opportunities to work with our kids. At that point, no one could hit a shot. I watched her do it in practice. Why not at that point? We put her in and she ran with it.”
Sheehan split a pair of free throws and hit a pull-up 3-pointer to finish with four points in seven minutes. She played 10 minutes the next night against Evansville and hit another 3-pointer. She played 12 minutes against Loyola and was on the floor on the final possession in a tie game.
“I was definitely more nervous for those 30 seconds (against Loyola) than I was for anything else,” Sheehan said. “It’s one thing to get some minutes in a game where you’re getting blown out, but I was on the floor for the biggest play of the game.”
Valparaiso has won four straight games since the Evansville loss and faces a key road series against Drake to wrap up the regular season this weekend. While Sheehan has enjoyed the success, her mind often goes back to her first game. While her friends and family were celebrating the fact that she played, Sheehan kept stewing about the loss.
“I hope that years from now we can look back at that game and remember it as something that we’ll never have to go through again,” Sheehan said. “It was great that I got in the game, but I was in a terrible mood. We lost. That’s never a situation that we want to be in, regardless if I got to play or not. I was just as mad as anybody else.”