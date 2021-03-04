At 17, Valparaiso's Molly Sheehan makes instant impact as youngest to play NCAA Division-I this season

“If we would’ve gone out and did what we were supposed to do (against Evansville), this might never have happened,” Evans said. “The cancellation against Indiana State was great in a lot of ways because it gave us some good opportunities to work with our kids. At that point, no one could hit a shot. I watched her do it in practice. Why not at that point? We put her in and she ran with it.”

Sheehan split a pair of free throws and hit a pull-up 3-pointer to finish with four points in seven minutes. She played 10 minutes the next night against Evansville and hit another 3-pointer. She played 12 minutes against Loyola and was on the floor on the final possession in a tie game.

“I was definitely more nervous for those 30 seconds (against Loyola) than I was for anything else,” Sheehan said. “It’s one thing to get some minutes in a game where you’re getting blown out, but I was on the floor for the biggest play of the game.”

Valparaiso has won four straight games since the Evansville loss and faces a key road series against Drake to wrap up the regular season this weekend. While Sheehan has enjoyed the success, her mind often goes back to her first game. While her friends and family were celebrating the fact that she played, Sheehan kept stewing about the loss.