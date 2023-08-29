Local partnership announced: On Tuesday, the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, the Nike Lady Gym Rats and G2 Hoops LLC announced a sports event partnership. The goal of the partnership, according to the press release, is "to streamline community engagement and economic growth, by providing high quality girls basketball leagues, events and national basketball tournaments." The release continues, "the direct collaboration... provides the youth the opportunity to benefit year-round from a safe, inclusive, sports environment, built to be a positive force in developing their athletic, social and leadership skills."

Trojans enjoy treat: The Chesterton girls golf team got the opportunity of a lifetime on Monday when it traveled to Culver to play the Culver Academies Golf Course. The course is the third-best 9-hole course in the world. Originally a 27-hole property, the course was converted to its current 9-hole layout during World War II. "The scores were not of importance in this match to me as a coach," Trojans coach Toby Gentry. "The experience these kids were so lucky to have was special even though they didn't realize it at first. With a minuscule amount of frustration shown from the team even on this difficult layout, the players did incredibly well in my opinion." Maddie Soffin lead the way for Chesterton with a 44 on the day with Kristin McCoy carding a 45.