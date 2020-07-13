Basketball teams return to Valparaiso as campus begins reopening

Valparaiso has taken its first steps, although small ones, in reopening the campus to athletes.
Members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to the Athletic-Recreation Center on July 6 for voluntary workouts. They are the only programs with athletes currently on campus. The fall sports programs will return for preseason workouts early next month.
“Given the roster numbers of basketball, we want to see how well we manage with these programs,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “The numbers are such that is what we can handle right now.”
Players are not being tested upon their return to campus according to LaBarbera, but they are required to enter a self-isolation period. The players will be screened throughout their time on campus with daily temperature checks and COVID-19 testing if symptoms develop.
“We continue to have on-going conversations about testing and our plan for the fall,” LaBarbera said. “We have a COVID-19 action plan that is currently 26 pages long.”
LaBarbera and his department have been dealing with a variety of moving targets since the COVID-19 epidemic wiped out the college basketball postseason as well as the spring sports calendar. Everything from staffing to scheduling to recruiting changes have impacted the department. Many of the teams, including football, volleyball and women’s soccer, have had to rearrange their non-conference schedules.
“We endeavor to have competitions as close as possible,” LaBarbera said. “We won’t be flying anywhere for nonconference (events). Volleyball had some tournaments on the east coast that have been changed and women’s soccer had some games in Colorado that won’t be happening.”
The football schedule is still in flux, even after Valparaiso cancelled a game with Central Connecticut State and replaced it with a road game at Indiana Wesleyan. The Pioneer Football League is spread out across the country and Valparaiso is currently scheduled to travel to Marist (New York) and Stetson (Florida) this year. Valparaiso has yet to officially announce its football schedule.
“Football is a continuing on-going conversation as to what the season might look like,” LaBarbera said.
Despite all of the moving pieces, LaBarbera is staying focused on the health and safety of the athletes and coaches as Valparaiso prepares a full return to campus next month. Fall sports teams are set to report on Aug. 5.
“We want to have a plan where we can have sports in a safe and responsible manner,” LaBarbera said. “It almost feels like a Rubik’s cube where there are six sides and you’re trying to move everything. At the end of the day, (having sports) is not up to athletics. It’s up to the Presidents and the schools and that’s the way it should be.”
