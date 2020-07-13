Basketball teams return to Valparaiso as campus begins reopening

“We endeavor to have competitions as close as possible,” LaBarbera said. “We won’t be flying anywhere for nonconference (events). Volleyball had some tournaments on the east coast that have been changed and women’s soccer had some games in Colorado that won’t be happening.”

The football schedule is still in flux, even after Valparaiso cancelled a game with Central Connecticut State and replaced it with a road game at Indiana Wesleyan. The Pioneer Football League is spread out across the country and Valparaiso is currently scheduled to travel to Marist (New York) and Stetson (Florida) this year. Valparaiso has yet to officially announce its football schedule.

“Football is a continuing on-going conversation as to what the season might look like,” LaBarbera said.

Despite all of the moving pieces, LaBarbera is staying focused on the health and safety of the athletes and coaches as Valparaiso prepares a full return to campus next month. Fall sports teams are set to report on Aug. 5.