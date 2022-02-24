Beacons beat: Eron Gordon wanted to be near family, and Valpo became his home

VALPARAISO — Eron Gordon wanted to make his own path, no longer following in the footsteps of his NBA brother Eric and Evan, who played at Liberty, Arizona State and Indiana.

Eric set out for Seton Hall, but missed his family and loved ones. The Indianapolis native felt in line with what Valparaiso coaches wanted for their program and it achieved his goal of playing in-state.

“The closeness. That was the No. 1 thing,” Gordon told The Times about his decision. “Transferring from Seton Hall and being away from my family, I definitely wanted to come to an in-state program. I didn’t necessarily want to do the IU route as my brothers, but (Valpo) made a lot of sense.

“I enjoyed my coaches. They had a great mindset. One thing that they really enjoy is waking up every single day and getting better. That’s something I envision, too, helping other people, and how can I get better?”

Gordon’s role has fluctuated throughout his final season as a result of transfers and freshmen. Ahead of Wednesday’s Senior Night game against Drake, he said there was never a thought of playing out his college career elsewhere. Since arriving to Porter County, he's played in all 92 Beacons games.

“It’s always most difficult when you are one of the last guys that is there. ... When you’re there four years you see a lot of changes, not just teammates but coaches, administrators and just everyone around you,” he said. “It’s always a little bit of an adjustment period but that’s part of why you’re there, you bring a part of history with you.”

The sixth-year guard understood his situation. He’s started, been a reserve, and most importantly to head coach Matt Lottich “he’s just a glue guy” and someone who has "meant the world to" him.

“I know that’s a cliche term but he’s a guy that can score when needed, a guy who can make the right pass when needed and can get a big stop when needed,” Lottich said. “Let’s not forget he had the biggest shot that we’ve had in the Missouri Valley. He’s had a lot of different roles for us and he’s excelled in all of them.”

The shot he’s referring to is a layup with 3.3 seconds left to beat Loyola, 74-73 in overtime, at Arch Madness in 2020. The upset was was followed by a semifinal win over Missouri State to become the first team in MVC Tournament history to play in Thursday’s play-in games and reach the championship on Sunday.

“Being a CruBeacon has been unusual. We’ve been through a lot of change,” Gordon said. “Most of my career was affected by the (COVID-19) pandemic. ... We went through a lot of changes, players, a lot of transfers, a lot of new guys and it’s been a whirlwind for sure, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Gordon has built a multimedia portfolio for life after basketball. He’s a gamer, creates travel vlogs, podcasts and more on his YouTube and Instagram pages. He’s hoping to cash in on a broadcast journalism experience having had opportunities to intern stripped by the pandemic.

But he also wants to explore a professional career, help the “family business” with the E3 Basketball Academy and continue his 12-year relationship with his girlfriend Alexis Hendricks.

Eric Gordon, in his 15th NBA season, gave Eron this advice: “Just always enjoy every single second because things go by fast. He’s been in the NBA for 15 seasons and he’s like, ‘Man it’s going by fast,’” Eron said his brother told him. “He said, ‘Just take in senior night, take in your first game, take in every single practice you have because things go by fast.’”

Gordon learned a lot in his time at Valparaiso, graduating with a journalism degree and working toward a sports administration masters. He reflected on what he learned about himself.

“I learned how impactful I am on people, and I think that’s how most people are when they get older,” he said. “They learned how much they impact people like I’ve learned how I impact freshmen and other students.”

Mr. 2,000

Kevion Taylor has been better than advertised for Valparaiso this season. The Winona State transfer was heralded as a great 3-point shooter but has developed into much more as the season has gone on.

“I think the coaches have taken notice of what I can do and I take what the defense gives me. Just staying confident,” Taylor said after practice Tuesday. “They put me in the right positions and are starting to really learn my game and really know what I can do. They’re starting to get a lot of plays for me and figure stuff out. Also, my teammates, they find me and get a good feel for me, where I like the ball and the spots I like to be at.”

In Wednesday's 71-65 loss against Drake, Taylor scored 20 points to reach 2,005 career points. He joins Valpo royalty with Bryce Drew and Alec Peters to score his 2,000th point at Valparaiso.

"He's definitely someone who I was shocked when he first came here that he was playing Division-II," Gordon said after the game. "I have not seen very many guys that can score like him, even guys that I've played with in the Big East and The Valley.

"That was the first thing that shocked me, and then — like coach said — he puts in a lot of work and he's able to do a lot of things, like guard multiple positions."

In Valparaiso’s previous four games, Taylor attempted 32 2-pointers and just 10 3-point attempts, six of which were in Monday’s 74-69 win over Evansville. In that contest he scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting and played all 40 minutes, and Lottich “didn’t even think about taking him out.”

Taylor has picked up in responsibilities as the season has gone on with injuries to Thomas Kithier, Trevor Anderson and Preston Ruedinger, among others.

“I don’t know if anybody’s role has changed, it’s kind of been defined as we’ve gone on. In some ways, college basketball — especially at our level — there's going to be a lot of changeover,” Lottich said. “Until you get on the court together, it’s hard to find roles. Kev’s role has morphed as our team has played together. These guys have had injuries. We’ve had to redefine ourselves a couple times this season and that’s not easy to do.”

Crashing the glass

Kobe King and Sheldon Edwards were challenged to rebound at a higher level. Each turned in a double-double in Monday’s win, which was the second time over the last five seasons Beacons teammates each recorded double-doubles.

Edwards had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. King added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Specifically with these two guys, as athletic as they are, we do blockout drills especially with those two guys as athletic as they are. ... ‘Go get it. Go get the ball.’ We can’t run to the rim and do that but if we stay in our spots and explode up, we’ll get a lot of rebounds,” Lottich said following Monday’s game.

Locked in

Valparaiso will be the seven seed at Arch Madness, playing Evansville at 8:30 p.m. March 3 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Southern Illinois' 90-69 win over Illinois State locked the Beacons at seven. Illinois State and Indiana State will meet each other Saturday to decide who is eight and nine.

Should Valparaiso complete a three-game sweep of the Aces, having won 72-56 downstate and at the ARC on Monday, it will play the to-be-determined two-seed at 6 p.m. March 4.

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times. Leave a message for him at 219-853-2519 or email him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

