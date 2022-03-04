Beacons beat: Kobe 'Killer' King's calm demeanor byproduct of journey to Valparaiso

ST. LOUIS — Most players would let their emotions out following a transition dunk to take a double-digit lead late in a game, but Valparaiso’s Kobe King was expressionless as he often is.

By watching the Wisconsin transfer play, you wouldn’t know he scored a game-high 18 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting in Valpo’s 81-59 win over Evansville to open Arch Madness. He’s calm and quick when communicating on defense.

His teammates call him “Kobe Killer.”

It’s the product of meditating and a renewed mindset after missing 16 months of organized basketball, moving furniture in sub-zero degree temperatures in Mankato, Minnesota.

“Just even coming back and getting through a season was something that was big for me. I know a lot of people and myself didn’t know if this was something I could get back to,” King told The Times this week. “The longer you take, the harder it is to come back. Also just balancing things, not taking things for granted and sharing with the young guys, 'You think classes and practice is bad, dragging furniture in cold weather is much worse.'”

King was a starter at Wisconsin as a junior but left mid-season and pledged his commitment to Nebraska. The COVID-19 pandemic caused him to pivot, signing with an agent and testing the NBA G League.

“Life outside of basketball, it gave me a new appreciation for it to be honest,” King said. “Everything comes and goes and (basketball) is something I kind of took for granted because it’s always been a part of my life, and kind of being forced out of it made me appreciate both sides of it.”

He landed at Valparaiso after former Badgers teammate Trevor Anderson recruited him and was suspended the first nine games of the season. He debuted against East-West, scoring 19 points. Thursday’s performance was the 19th time in 22 games he reached double figures, and the 10th time scoring at least 15 points.

“We call him Kobe Killer for a reason,” Michigan State transfer Thomas Kithier said. “His mid-range is tough and he’s like a big guard around the basket. Kobe’s just a guy who wants to have fun. He goes out there every day and gives effort, no matter if it’s right, wrong, he’s going to give you 110%.

“I love playing with Kobe. I competed against him and now I love the fact I have him on my team. I have no complaints about Kobe King.”

At 6-foot-4, the former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball has adjusted his game to the Missouri Valley Conference level. He’s averaging a team-best 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with a 48.4% field goal conversion rate and 38.5% on 3-pointers.

“I think it’s just a mindset of, ‘I can go up and finish those,’ instead of thinking layup or try to draw a foul,” King said of attacking the basket. “The biggest difference between (the Big Ten and Valley) is I’d have to go to a pull-up or go to a crossover reverse. The bigs aren’t quite as big in this league.

“Honestly for the better because I’m a little bigger in this league. I can post-up, go down low, getting offensive rebounds; I’ve gotten double-doubles more so things like that definitely help.”

King admits it took him a few games to get in a rhythm, even if the stat lines don’t show it. While moving furniture, he struggled to find an open gym due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the second biggest setback he’s faced, behind a season-ending knee injury his freshman season at Wisconsin.

“A little bit but not as much with COVID. It was hard to find gym access,” King said of trying to stay ready. “Lifting furniture, there was a little work in there, but finding time in the gym wasn’t the same as getting up and down with these guys.”

King was named to the Valley’s All-Newcomer team. He plans to apply for a waiver to get an additional year. If the NCAA doesn’t grant it, he plans to pursue professional opportunities like his father Chris King, who was a second-round NBA Draft pick in 1992 and played professionally from 1993-2008.

“I think Kobe, the success that he’s had after taking 16 months off, it’s unbelievable,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I think his conditioning is getting up and he’s able to score in more ways around the basket. The sky is the limit for him and we’re hoping to get him another year. It’ll be interesting to see what he looks like in another year.”

Balanced Beacons

Five Beacons scored in double figures, and Kevion Taylor added nine points, marking the first time since an 81-76 overtime win over Illinois State on Jan. 2 Valpo had five players reach double figures.

They were: King, 18 on 7-of-10 shooting; Sheldon Edwards, 18 on 6 of 11; Preston Ruedinger, 12 on 3 for 4; Ben Krikke, 10 on 4 for 4; Kithier, 10 on 4 for 7.

Kithier’s return

Kithier played in two games since suffering a back injury against Indiana State on Jan. 22. He returned on Thursday after missing the final four regular season games, earning the start and finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

“It just feels good to be back on the court, especially in tournament time. I’ve been on teams where you go all the way to the championship and you win,” Kithier said. “I want to be on the court, I don’t want to miss any games. It kills me to miss games during the year.”

Said Lottich: “Thomas has been the quarterback of our defense every single second he’s out there. … I think we’re a much better defensive team when he’s playing. You guys see how skilled he is. You can put the ball in his hands on the high post and he becomes your point guard on offense.”

