Beacons beat: Taking stock in Valparaiso halfway through MVC play

VALPARAISO — Blending a roster of transfers, returning veterans and freshmen has been a difficult task for Valparaiso this winter.

The Beacons are at halftime of the Missouri Valley Conference season sitting eighth with a 3-6 record (10-11 overall) after Wednesday’s 71-56 loss to Bradley at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Valpo looked like it was picking up momentum coming off back-to-back wins but Bradley’s physicality pushed the Braves to a three-game win streak of their own instead.

“Bradley’s a little bit like us. They’ve been kind of inconsistent but I do think, obviously, they’re pretty good,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said Wednesday. “Metrically, they’re great. If you look at the advanced metrics, I think they’re the third-best team in our league.”

The win propelled Bradley (11-10, 5-4) to fifth in the league table. Southern Illinois and Illinois State separate the two schools with a 3-5 record. Avoiding the dreaded Thursday play-in game to tip-off Arch Madness is well within reach. Though, Valparaiso did become the first team to go from the play-in to the finals in 2019, losing to Bradley in the championship.

Here are five things to watch as the Beacons try to right the ship over their final nine regular-season games.

1. Health and consistency

The first two words out of Lottich’s mouth were health and consistency. Valparaiso started its 10th different lineup Wednesday. The trickle down is it becomes difficult to build continuity with the starters and with the reserves as those change.

Adding four Power-Five transfers seemed great on paper but so far back injuries to Thomas Kithier (Michigan State) and Trevor Anderson (Wisconsin) have been sore spots. Kithier missed Wednesday’s game and Lottich said it's not known when he’ll be able to return. Anderson left the game with an undisclosed injury after playing 14 minutes.

“Any hiccup to our team is a little difficult,” Lottich said. “We’ve got to be able to execute better when (Kithier’s) out, and when other key guys are out. These guys have to be able to adapt to their roles and coaches have to do a good job of being able to put guys in position to be successful in those roles.”

2. Kithier’s importance

Kithier has missed three games this season, and the Beacons are 9-9, 2-4 when he’s in the lineup. He’s Valparaiso’s leading rebounder at 6.9 per game and is second in assists with 43 (behind Anderson’s 46). Playing alongside Ben Krikke allows the all-conference power forward to stay at his natural position and give the Beacons size.

“He brings it on offense and brings it on defense, too,” Krikke said of his frontcourt mate. “He’s a great communicator on defense, he’s facilitating where guys should be, so I think we were missing that more (against Bradley). Offensively, he’s fun to play with. He’s a great passer.”

3. Freshmen focus

A pair of freshmen are leading the point guard position, not an ideal position to be inexperienced at, Lottich admits. But both Darius DeAveiro and Preston Ruedinger are adjusting nicely. On the weekly coaches call, Lottich said he likes Ruedinger’s physicality and DeAveiro’s ability to push in transition.

Ruedinger, a preferred walk-on from Wisconsin, burned his redshirt and has played eight conference games, starting five.

“Preston’s been great,” Lottich said Wednesday. “I have no complaints about him on or off the court at all. I think he’s ready for this level and he’s shown it in a short time.”

Ruedinger was the only player to go positive Wednesday. He converted all three shot attempts for seven points, the second highest scoring output in his young career, and raised his shooting percentage to 40.7%.

Keyondre Young and Trey Woodyard have also played this season, Woodyard with more regularity. The aptly-named trey is 5 for 11 on 3s this year.

4. Learning experience

As Valparaiso continues to play through injuries, it's going to have to try different lineups. Lottich said Wednesday was the first time the Beacons went small by playing Kevion Taylor at center; he's typically a small forward. Lottich said there couldn’t be set plays because they hadn’t practiced any. Taylor, a Winona State transfer, acknowledged the stagnant offense and how the ball didn’t move as much.

“Blending that experience is what I think takes a little bit of time. I actually talked to coach Drew — Bryce and I are still pretty close — and they brought in a bunch of transfers (at Grand Canyon) as well,” Lottich told Andy Katz this week. “(Drew) said, ‘My experience is, it’s around January where everything starts to come together.’ We’re in January and it does feel like we’re starting to take some positive steps forward.”

Valparaiso proved that. They pushed league-leading Loyola (6-1) to the brink in an 81-74 double-overtime loss in Chicago.

“We had them beat at their place,” Lottich told Katz. “I told our guys after the game, ‘You beat ‘em. You didn’t win but you beat ‘em.’ … It was devastating for us but at the same time it gives them belief you can go into a hostile environment and win.”

Though they were unable to close, the Beacons showed they can in wins against Northern Iowa and Indiana State. The 83-80 overtime win against UNI was after allowing the Panthers to go on a seven-point run to close regulation. In Terre Haute they blew an 11-point lead but Krikke sealed it with a game-winner.

The consistent pieces so far have been Krikke and Kobe King, and that’s where Valparaiso needs to build off of.

“My message to the guys was simply, ‘Look, I’m not placing blame, but Ben’s a guy who plays some primary minutes for us and we’re plus when he’s in the game for those 31 minutes, but for those nine (he’s out) we’ve got to be able to execute a little better,’” Lottich said Wednesday.

5. Forward thinking

If there’s a silver lining it’s that Valparaiso showed in 2019 that four days in March matter more than anything else, and the Beacons will build for that Arch Madness run to try and secure an automatic NCAA berth.

“I told our guys that everything that we wanted to accomplish at the beginning of the year is still available to us,” Lottich said.

Valparaiso earned a key split with Northern Iowa and has yet to play Evansville, a league-worst 1-7 (5-14 overall). It also hosts a Region-led Drake team it pushed in December, an Illinois State team it beat in overtime and a return trip from Indiana State. Having seen eight of the teams with a lot of guys playing at this level for the first time will build expectations for the second half, Lottich said.

Said Ruedinger of what he’s learned: “The physicality — Bradley was very physical, like Ben said, they were really physical and kind of threw the first punch and we’ve just got to find a way to punch back and get a win.”

Notable: Taylor hit a buzzer-beating 3 to close the loss at Bradley to extend his made 3-point streak to 84 games, dating back to Dec. 15, 2018. He was 0 for 8 on the night before that. Taylor said: “Nah, I wasn’t even thinking about that. I was just glad I finally made one. The streak is what it is. We lost.”

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi… Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor. Uploaded-images Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson. Gallery

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.