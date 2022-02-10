Beacons beat: Trevor Anderson channels father’s coaching in mentoring Valparaiso freshmen

Trevor Anderson had an opportunity to reflect on what he’s learned in life and it’s this: You have a greater appreciation for things the further you distance yourself from them.

That’s how he feels about playing for his father, Scott, at Stevens Point Area High School, where Trevor was named Mr. Basketball in 2017 after scoring 2,360 points.

“Back in high school when he was my coach, I couldn’t stand him,” Trevor said of his dad. “He would always get after me more than anyone else but he always told me that I was one of the best players and being his son, he felt like he could.

“At the time, I don’t think I appreciated it enough but as you move on and you get later on in your life, you have a greater appreciation for what he truly did for me, not only as a player but as a person. He’s still to this day the best coach I ever played for, a tremendous guy and tremendous leader of a team.”

Now it’s the younger Anderson’s turn to influence Valparaiso’s freshman point guards, Preston Ruedinger and Darius DeAveiro. He was wearing a whistle at Monday’s practice at the Athletics-Recreation Center after suffering a season-ending back injury.

“(He’s taught me) how to be an everyday guy,” DeAveiro said. “He’s been doing it for six years, so he’s been through way more ups and downs, so just to show up every day and be tough. You may not be as skilled as someone else but your toughness can take you a long way.”

Anderson would know. He started his career at Green Bay, starting 20 games before a back injury ended that season prematurely. After transferring to Wisconsin, Anderson had another season cut short by a torn ACL. Still, he transferred to Valparaiso for a sixth season because he “still had that itch.”

His final minutes were in a 71-56 loss Jan. 26. Days later it was an emotional realization his college career was over, but he has shifted his perspective.

“It was very difficult,” he said. “You don’t come back for a sixth year if you don’t truly love the game. There’s nothing you can do. I’m not looking back, I’m only looking forward and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

He still has his captain role and is comfortable stepping into huddles to be a different voice for players to feed off of.

“Trevor’s a very fun person to be around. He’s got a very high intellect and he’s a team guy,” Beacons coach Matt Lottich said. “I think when the injury happened, it was very emotional for him, obviously, and his family, and then just as his coach listening to his story was emotional. After getting over that and being a guy who has been in college basketball for a long time, we have two freshmen point guards and so he’s been able to mentor and he’s done an amazing job.”

Anderson hasn’t committed to anything post-graduation yet. He’s weighing his options between coaching, business and sports administration, he said. For now, he’s going to enjoy the ride.

But, “He’d make a heck of a coach,” Lottich said.

Confidence growing

Wisconsin transfer Kobe King is starting to showcase his talent, and is gaining confidence. He was suspended for nine games to start the season and had his best game as a Beacon in Saturday’s 79-72 overtime win over Indiana State.

King scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting and had a season-high 11 rebounds. His double-double was crucial with Anderson and Thomas Kithier missing time due to back injuries.

“Even coming from a bigger school, I didn’t have to crash down as much,” King said. “I think on top of being aggressive last game, I think that was just as big; helping out on the boards.”

The former Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin was granted an NCAA waiver to play after signing with an agent with intentions to enter the NBA G League draft. He’s scored in double figures in 12 of his 14 games, and his talent is starting to show.

“I think he can just do things that other people can’t because he’s gifted, whether that’s a tough rebound or a tough shot. That fadeaway that he had in the first or second overtime, there are not a lot of guys in our league who can make that shot,” Lottich said. “You can tell he’s really getting the rust off now. Hopefully he continues to get better and explodes.”

While he’s converted 40% of his 3-point attempts, King has done most of his work driving, in the post or the often-scrutinized mid-range.

“It’s just a little unpredictable,” King said of his versatility. “Those aren’t shots that people are really taking so they’re not expecting people to shoot them as much. But if I get to an open spot or a spot I’m comfortable with, whether it’s a 3, post or mid-range, I think it’s going in.”

Kithier’s health

Michigan State transfer Thomas Kithier missed his fourth game due to a lingering back injury in Wednesday's 78-75 overtime loss at Illinois State. He has been dressing for practice, going through non-contact drills.

“He’s progressed from a point where it was ginger to walk, now to a point where getting on the court and moving a little bit, how’s he responding to that,” Lottich said. “Once he responds to that, now we can start throwing him in some less aggressive live situations.”

Krikke previously touched on Kithier’s importance to the team. Lottich added on this week.

“Tom does so much for us whether it’s on the offensive end or defensive end,” Lottich said. “There’s not a lot of five men who you can give it to him in the high post and he in a lot of ways becomes your point guard.”

The Beacons are 9-9 with a 2-4 Missouri Valley Conference record when Kithier is in the lineup, and now 11-13, 4-8 overall. He entered Wednesday as the team’s top rebounder and second in assists, behind Anderson.

“It’s frustrating for me, it’s frustrating for him and it’s frustrating for everyone else,” Lottich said. “I don’t know the timetable because backs are really unpredictable. I will tell you that he is getting better, starting to do more stuff and hopefully we’ll get him back on the court here pretty soon.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.