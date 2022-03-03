Beacons beat: Valparaiso marches to St. Louis to try and make history again

Valparaiso knows what it takes to reach a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game from the play-in round. The Beacons were the first team in Arch Madness history to go from Thursday to Sunday, ultimately losing to Bradley 80-66 in 2020. Days later the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world as we knew it.

The Beacons are tasked with trying to become the first team to win four games at Arch Madness and secure the league’s automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“You’ve got to have a do-it-at-all costs mentality,” sixth-year coach Matt Lottich said following Saturday’s 79-55 loss at Bradley.

But that isn’t at the forefront of his team’s mind.

Lottich said Valparaiso (13-17) are focused solely on Evansville, which the Beacons swept 72-56 and 74-69.

“They’re not on- dimensional, they have multiple ways to score,” Evansville coach Todd Lickliter said of Valpo on Monday’s media conference. “You do your best to know players’ tendencies but not assume that knowing their tendencies is going to work. You’re going to have to apply the right amount of pressure and the right amount of support and finish plays.”

The Purple Aces (6-23) went on a 16-0 run to start the second half of the five-point game at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Lottich credited Evansville’s defensive pressure.

“I thought we had better ball movement offensively, and we were able to cover,” Lickliter said. “We changed up 'D' a little bit and we adjusted well.”

Steady Krikke is all-MVC

Ben Krikke has always enjoyed watching film. Of course, the son of a coach loved firing up videos of older players when he was younger.

“He kind of exposed me young,” Krikke said with a smile.

Which led to him practicing the moves of Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin McHale and others in his driveway.

“I can score on three levels,” he said. “The 3 hasn’t been efficient this year but I like to think I can score in the post, the mid-range game and then I can step up.”

Krikke continues to obtain Missouri Valley Conference accolades. He was named all-conference third team on Tuesday after averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and leading the team with 34 assists in 18 conference games.

Over the last 11, Krikke has elevated his game a step further. He’s scoring 15.6 points per contest on an efficient 52.3% from the floor and 87.1% at the free-throw line. It’s to the point that opposing teams game plan elsewhere.

“He’s been shooting the mid-range really well. He’s a big guy that is quick off the dribble going left,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said following his team’s win Saturday. “We did our best to take away his left hand and right shoulder in the post. He’s a big key but honestly we did not want (Kevion) Taylor to get going or (Sheldon) Edwards to get going on the 3.”

Bradley held Krikke to 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Percentage-wise, it was Krikke’s worst outing of the season. The length of Rienk Mast and Ari Boya bothered the Beacons inside, where they’ve been most efficient this season.

Krikke gave Loyola fits, scoring 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and hitting all three free throws. It helped to have Thomas Kithier in the lineup for that contest, allowing him to play his natural four position.

“I think he’s just got great footwork and great knack to score. … He’s got great footwork, great balance, uses face(-up) really well, he’s got great patience as well, doesn’t get sped up down there,” Loyola coach Drew Valentine said following his team's 71-69 victory. “He can also hit a 15-foot shot then uses a shot fake well. He’s been a good player since day one. Our staff has been a fan of him.”

The footwork, Krikke says, comes from watching Jordan. The Olajuwon hook shot is noticeable when he gets into the center of the paint with his left hand.

“Footwork, talent, touch, everything. I didn’t know about Ben before I first came here and as soon as I started playing with him, I could tell he was a gifted scorer,” said Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, who played with many of the current Big Ten champs. “I love playing with him, spacing off of him, and you know he’s always going to get his 12 to 14.”

If he scores 45 points in St. Louis this weekend, he'll reach 1,000 career points.

Down to the wire

Eight of Valparaiso’s 18 conference games were decided by one possession or overtime. For the season, 13 games were decided by four points or less or in overtime. As a result, the Beacons have been finishing practices in similar scenarios.

“I thought early in the year we really struggled in a lot of late-game situations and so it’s just something we’re trying to add to every practice because golly, we’ve been in a ton of them,” Lottich said. “We continue to get better at it, hopefully it will help us out.”

Banged-up Beacons

Kithier looked as if he was ready to return for Valparaiso on Saturday in Peoria. He warmed up in the all-gold jerseys in his first session an hour before tip-off, returned but did not go through shooting drills and ultimately came to the bench in sweats.

He’s been battling a back injury that has kept him out since Feb. 16. He played against Missouri State and Loyola that week, the only two games he’s played since suffering the injury Jan. 22 against Indiana State.

Meanwhile Preston Ruedinger returned, playing 19 minutes with one assist, one rebound and zero turnovers. He was 0-for-4 shooting.

“I was happy. I talked to him, the kid never tells me he’s sore,” Lottich said after the game. “I thought Eron (Gordon) did a good job playing point when Darius (DeAveiro) got hurt, so we’re just going to have to keep moving forward. This has been one of those years where it’s just injuries upon injuries upon injuries.”

Lottich said Monday that DeAveiro’s hand was not broken but very swollen. He said DeAveiro is a tough kid who doesn’t like to miss time but it is a day-to-day injury. Lottich said prior to the prognosis that if there was no break, “I’m sure he’ll be suited up and ready to go.”

Wilkins out for year

Drake's D.J. Wilkins, a Merrillville grad, is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered against Southern Illinois on Saturday. Wilkins started all 127 games he’s played for the Bulldogs, is third all-time in made 3s (236) and has been instrumental in helping them win at least 20 games in four straight seasons.

On Tuesday he was announced as the All-Defensive team in The Valley. He typically guarded opponents’ best players and Drake had success as a result.

“I think DJ is the Defensive Player of the Year in the league because he’s done a phenomenal job; his effort, gritty, toughness and discipline on the defensive end. For him to be doing on the offensive end, he’s been one of our most valuable players,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said following a 71-65 win at Valpo on Feb. 23.

Peterson’s tough season

West Side grad and 2021 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year Quimari Peterson has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to four games so far in his true freshman season at Indiana State. He had high expectations before suffering an ankle injury prior to the season’s start.

“Quimari has ... had so many setbacks injury-wise. … This league is a veteran league, it’s an older league,” Sycamores coach Josh Schertz said. “Q’s biggest thing is the amount of injuries and it’s just been one thing after another. He has gotten healthy here in January, he got back to where he practiced and started to do stuff, but there was so much water under the bridge that it’s hard for him to come back and try to beat out the guys ahead of him that are older and have been practicing since June.”

If his freshman campaign is over, Peterson finishes with six points, six rebounds, two assists to two turnovers and two steals in 35 minutes. Though Tyreke Key announced his intentions to transfer, he was the lone senior expected to return with eligibility. So Peterson will have to fight for a rotation spot, which Schertz said prior to the season he’d have if it weren’t for an injury.

“Great kid, hard worker, I think is a talented player,” Schertz said. “It’s just been a bridge too high with missing all that time and trying to work his way back into the rotation. It was good to get him in, not under the circumstances, against Illinois State and certainly he’s got a bright future in this game.”

Tip-ins: Valparaiso swept its Indiana counterparts in the regular season. … Valpo’s 13 first-half points at Bradley on Saturday was the lowest since the same mark at Arch Madness in last year’s quarterfinal against Missouri State. … Peoria turned out with 5,660 as the announced attendance. It was the largest crowd Valpo played in front of all season. Said Lottich: “This might be the toughest home-court advantage in the conference.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times. Leave a message for him at 219-853-2519 or email him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

