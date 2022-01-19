Bringing 'The Cru' together: Valparaiso alumni team planned for TBT

“Luckily TBT works around it, so (overseas) scheduling is never an issue,” Jason Karys, a 2019 grad and Team Cru coach, said. “It really comes down to what the risk of injury, whether you want to put your body through that three-week tournament, ... and that’s something we’ve talked to Alec ... about joining the team. He’s in a situation where he has a lot of money on the line and is an established player.”

As an alumni team, seven of the 10 players have to have played at Valparaiso with three outside players. Three of the four committed players were on the 2016 team that went to the National Invitation Tournament championship.

Jubril Adekoya (2013-17) gives Team Cru size at 6-foot-7. He was Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year in 2015 and currently plays for the Leicester Riders. Keith Carter (2013-16) is a guard with professional experience in Portugal and the NBA Summer League. E. Victor Nickerson (2014-16) is a 6-9 forward who has professional playing experience, and he was in Spain with housing issues when the COVID-19 pandemic first started and canceled his season.