Bringing 'The Cru' together: Valparaiso alumni team planned for TBT

VALPARAISO — A group of former Valparaiso players will again don the brown and gold, and call themselves The Cru.
Jason Karys will coach, and Lexus Williams is a general manager for a team that plans to represent Valparaiso alumni in The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team bracketed tournament with a winner-take-all $1 million prize.
It's the same event that legendary VU coach Homer Drew and Purdue great Robbie Hummel have participated in during past years.
“I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be great for our program, great for our former players and great for our current players as well to get out and play with 'The Cru' across their chests with the gold and brown, I think it’ll be a great experience,” Williams, a 2017 graduate, said on the Union Street Hoops podcast.
Alec Peters will be involved with the team as an advisor and donor but is not expected to play. After setting the program record in points and rebounds, becoming an All-American and Horizon League Player of the Year, Peters went on to be drafted and play for the Phoenix Suns before enjoying a six-year career overseas. He currently plays for Saski Baskonia in Spain.
“Luckily TBT works around it, so (overseas) scheduling is never an issue,” Jason Karys, a 2019 grad and Team Cru coach, said. “It really comes down to what the risk of injury, whether you want to put your body through that three-week tournament, ... and that’s something we’ve talked to Alec ... about joining the team. He’s in a situation where he has a lot of money on the line and is an established player.”
As an alumni team, seven of the 10 players have to have played at Valparaiso with three outside players. Three of the four committed players were on the 2016 team that went to the National Invitation Tournament championship.
Jubril Adekoya (2013-17) gives Team Cru size at 6-foot-7. He was Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year in 2015 and currently plays for the Leicester Riders. Keith Carter (2013-16) is a guard with professional experience in Portugal and the NBA Summer League. E. Victor Nickerson (2014-16) is a 6-9 forward who has professional playing experience, and he was in Spain with housing issues when the COVID-19 pandemic first started and canceled his season.
The fourth committed player is Lavonte Dority (2012-14), a former first-team all-Horizon selection and former Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year. He is playing professionally in Luxembourg.
“One of the advantages that we have in this extremely competitive tournament is that we played a style together, and a lot of people aren’t going to have a ton of practice time,” Karys said. “Valpo is very unique in the way we guard the basketball, and we’re going to probably just let them play on offense, but defensively there is kind of a Valpo way that these guys are going to be very familiar with.”
Team selection into the field will begin in March for the event, which takes place from mid-July into August and is broadcast on ESPN’s networks. There are several regional sites, including Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, with the finals in Dayton.
Karys is an assistant coach at Stonehill College, Williams is special assistant to the head coach at Boise State and they are joined by Darryl Jackson and Kendall O’Banner as staff. Jackson is an assistant at Garden City Community College and O’Banner works in marketing and as a sale associate for the White Sox.
“These guys were all Crusaders,” Karys said. “We’re behind the name change — Beacons — but being an alumni team I figured it still made sense: The Cru.”