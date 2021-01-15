Caitlin Morrison leads Valparaiso to biggest win in 13 years

Caitlin Morrison jumpstarted Valparaiso on Friday night and then the rest of her teammates helped deliver one of the biggest wins in recent program history.
Morrison scored 11 of her career-high 21 points in the first quarter against Illinois State before the Crusaders outscored the Redbirds by 17 points in the third quarter to pull away with a 75-58 road victory in Normal.
Illinois State came into the contest ranked No. 38 in the NET, making Friday’s win the best metric victory for the Crusaders since knocking off Purdue in 2008. Valparaiso now has four top-100 wins in its last 10 Missouri Valley Conference games. This coming after the Crusaders went nearly seven years without a single top-100 victory.
“This is probably right below the Big Ten wins (over Purdue and Illinois) that we had this season,” Morrison said. “It sounds cooler when you talk about a Big Ten win, but it feels great to get this one because (Illinois State) is a better team. It’s really hard to win on the road and we’re in such a good league.”
Morrison was on fire from the jump on Friday, knocking down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including a pair of back-to-back triples that gave Valparaiso an early 9-2 advantage. Illinois State took control early in the second quarter with an 11-0 run and the Redbirds had the lead for the entire quarter until Morrison connected on her fourth 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the half to tie the game at 27-27.
“Caitlin was aggressive tonight,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “She’s a fantastic shooter and she had a real advantage over a lot of (centers) in the Valley. She didn’t question whether she was open and then she started driving the basketball and getting to the rim.”
With Illinois State concentrating on Morrison in the third quarter, the rest of the Crusaders (6-5, 2-2 MVC) began to deliver. Grace White scored Valparaiso’s first seven points of the quarter before turning things over to her teammates. Six different players scored for Valparaiso in the quarter as the Crusaders turned a 29-27 deficit into a 56-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“I thought (Valparaiso) came out swinging in the third quarter,” Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said. “They got us on our heels and I don’t think we ever answered. I told our team that the tougher team was going to win. We weren’t that team today and it showed.”
Valparaiso opened up a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter and kept the Redbirds at bay by knocking down 12 free throws over the final 3:17 of the game. The Crusaders shot just 56.3% (9-16) from the free throw line in Thursday’s overtime loss to Illinois State, but they came right back and shot at an 88% clip (22-25) on Friday.
“As great as tonight is, if we would’ve made our free throws (on Thursday), it’s probably a different outcome,” Evans said. “A lot of coaches have talked and we’re all on the same page. Splitting a road weekend on this back-to-back schedule with COVID going on, it’s a special thing. We fought really hard last night, and hats off to our young women for how hard they fought and how focused they stayed tonight."
Shay Frederick had 18 points and three assists for the Crusaders while Carie Weinman had eight points, five rebounds, four steals and a career-high eight assists. Juliunn Redmond had 20 points to lead Illinois State (6-3, 3-3), while Thursday’s star, Mary Crompton, was held to just seven points.