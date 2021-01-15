Caitlin Morrison leads Valparaiso to biggest win in 13 years

“Caitlin was aggressive tonight,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “She’s a fantastic shooter and she had a real advantage over a lot of (centers) in the Valley. She didn’t question whether she was open and then she started driving the basketball and getting to the rim.”

With Illinois State concentrating on Morrison in the third quarter, the rest of the Crusaders (6-5, 2-2 MVC) began to deliver. Grace White scored Valparaiso’s first seven points of the quarter before turning things over to her teammates. Six different players scored for Valparaiso in the quarter as the Crusaders turned a 29-27 deficit into a 56-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I thought (Valparaiso) came out swinging in the third quarter,” Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said. “They got us on our heels and I don’t think we ever answered. I told our team that the tougher team was going to win. We weren’t that team today and it showed.”

Valparaiso opened up a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter and kept the Redbirds at bay by knocking down 12 free throws over the final 3:17 of the game. The Crusaders shot just 56.3% (9-16) from the free throw line in Thursday’s overtime loss to Illinois State, but they came right back and shot at an 88% clip (22-25) on Friday.