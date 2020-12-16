Caitlin Morrison’s triple lifts Valparaiso over previously unbeaten Xavier

VALPARAISO — Caitlin Morrison felt the ball touch her hands and she fired it toward the basket before she had time to register what was happening.
Any moment spent thinking and the Valparaiso senior might have second guessed her 3-pointer that iced Wednesday’s 88-83 win over previously undefeated Xavier at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
The Crusaders led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Musketeers (3-1) cut the deficit down to three points with under a minute remaining. Needing a basket to stem the tide, Morrison took a pass from Shay Frederick and connected on just her fourth 3-pointer of the season.
“I try not to think,” Morrison said. “When I overthink, I don’t do well. I had to be confident. My shot hasn’t been falling that great from three this season. I just knew I had to shoot that shot.”
Morrison came into the game having hit just three of her 18 attempts from the 3-point line, and then the senior missed her first two triples of the game. With a 71-53 lead having evaporated to an 82-79 advantage, Morrison seized the moment.
“It was a huge play for us,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “Sometimes (Morrison) struggles with the confidence to take that shot. I joke with her that sometimes I’m more confident in her taking that shot. That Shay passed her the ball, it shows her teammates had the confidence in her. It was 100% the right decision. She hit that shot and her other teammates did a great job allowing her the time to take that shot.”
Morrison’s heroics were hardly the only bright spot in another victory over a high-major program for the Crusaders (4-2) on Wednesday. Carie Weinman delivered a career-high 26 points, just one game after she scored 24 points in a win over Western Michigan. Her 50 points over the last two games are more than she had in any three-game stretch last season.
“Carie is just a great basketball player,” Evans said. “She really fits how we play. When she puts her head down and goes to the rim, she normally scores. When I first watched her play when we knew she wanted to transfer, I just thought she was going to be a monster of a player. She’s come in and she’s figuring things out. Her and Grace White; it’s Year 3 for them and they are understanding things more.”
White bounced back from a tough offensive performance against Western Michigan with 23 points on Wednesday, including 14 of 18 from the free-throw line. The junior added four rebounds and five assists. Morrison finished with 12 points while Cara VanKempen added nine points off the bench and the sophomore was a spark after Valparaiso fell behind 14-2 to start the game.
“The sky is the limit for that young woman,” Evans said of VanKempen. “She can be a real matchup problem. She was more of a guard in high school and projects to be (a post) here. She’s learning to deal with the physicality. With her ability to pass the basketball and she’s learning how to drive, I’m really excited for her future here.”
