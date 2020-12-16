Caitlin Morrison’s triple lifts Valparaiso over previously unbeaten Xavier

VALPARAISO — Caitlin Morrison felt the ball touch her hands and she fired it toward the basket before she had time to register what was happening.

Any moment spent thinking and the Valparaiso senior might have second guessed her 3-pointer that iced Wednesday’s 88-83 win over previously undefeated Xavier at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

The Crusaders led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Musketeers (3-1) cut the deficit down to three points with under a minute remaining. Needing a basket to stem the tide, Morrison took a pass from Shay Frederick and connected on just her fourth 3-pointer of the season.

“I try not to think,” Morrison said. “When I overthink, I don’t do well. I had to be confident. My shot hasn’t been falling that great from three this season. I just knew I had to shoot that shot.”

Morrison came into the game having hit just three of her 18 attempts from the 3-point line, and then the senior missed her first two triples of the game. With a 71-53 lead having evaporated to an 82-79 advantage, Morrison seized the moment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}