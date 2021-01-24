Canadian Crusaders lead Valparaiso to sweep of Illinois State

“Our young guys have faced some adversity and they’ve had some growing moments,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “You have to learn to be able to win on the road. You have to try and find ways to win. Connor had a huge offensive rebound. Sheldon made some big plays for us in the final two minutes. With Connor Barrett and Sheldon Edwards, I’d say the future of Valparaiso basketball is pretty bright.”

Lottich also made a point to single out the contributions of Krikke and Sackey, the two Canadian imports that had the Crusaders clicking on all cylinders on Sunday. The pair combined for 26 of Valparaiso’s 38 points in the first half. Krikke delivered his first career double double with 25 points and a career-high 15 rebounds while Sackey added eight assists for the second consecutive game.

Krikke’s standout performance came one day after he was held to a season-low four points against the Redbirds.

“I was upset with the way I performed yesterday,” Krikke said. “I came out a lot more aggressive today. The game and the stats took care of themselves.”

Valparaiso’s bench was fired up throughout the game on Sunday, culminating with Lottich letting out a primal scream when Krikke secured the game-clinching rebound in the final seconds.