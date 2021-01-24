Canadian Crusaders lead Valparaiso to sweep of Illinois State

What a difference a weekend makes.
Valparaiso limped into Illinois State on Saturday afternoon riding a five-game losing streak, including three straight home losses. After 80 minutes of basketball, the Crusaders walked out of Redbird Arena with a pair of victories, including a 70-66 triumph on Sunday afternoon.
Ben Krikke scored a career-high 25 points while Daniel Sackey added a season-high 16 points and eight assists to lift the Crusaders to a sweep over the Redbirds.
“Huge,” Sackey said. “It’s a huge week and a huge 48 hours for our program and our team. (The loss) to Loyola was devastating and embarrassing. When we got (to Illinois State), we were just locked in. Our performance spoke for itself.”
Much like Saturday’s victory, the Crusaders came out fast on Sunday, building a 16-point lead in the first half. Unlike Saturday’s game, Illinois State stormed back in the second half and briefly took the lead before numerous Valparaiso players delivered big contributions in the closing minutes.
With Illinois State leading 64-63 with under two minutes remaining, Krikke scored on an offensive putback and Sackey added a layup to push Valparaiso’s lead to 67-64. DJ Horne scored two of his team-high 20 points to bring Illinois State within one point, but the Crusaders shaved nearly a minute off the clock on the next possession as they were aided by a pair of offensive rebounds from Connor Barrett and Sheldon Edwards.
“Our young guys have faced some adversity and they’ve had some growing moments,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “You have to learn to be able to win on the road. You have to try and find ways to win. Connor had a huge offensive rebound. Sheldon made some big plays for us in the final two minutes. With Connor Barrett and Sheldon Edwards, I’d say the future of Valparaiso basketball is pretty bright.”
Lottich also made a point to single out the contributions of Krikke and Sackey, the two Canadian imports that had the Crusaders clicking on all cylinders on Sunday. The pair combined for 26 of Valparaiso’s 38 points in the first half. Krikke delivered his first career double double with 25 points and a career-high 15 rebounds while Sackey added eight assists for the second consecutive game.
Krikke’s standout performance came one day after he was held to a season-low four points against the Redbirds.
“I was upset with the way I performed yesterday,” Krikke said. “I came out a lot more aggressive today. The game and the stats took care of themselves.”
Valparaiso’s bench was fired up throughout the game on Sunday, culminating with Lottich letting out a primal scream when Krikke secured the game-clinching rebound in the final seconds.
“Naturally I’m a pretty fired up guy,” Lottich said. “When I get in competitive moments, that’s just who I am. Sometimes as a coach, you’re trying to be this perfect thing. What I’ve learned over the years is I have to coach with emotion because that’s who I am. The thing is, I was so proud of our guys for everything they’ve been through, just to come out here and to get two wins. For us to do it yesterday and then to come back here today where our bodies were literally running on fumes. I’m so proud of these guys.”