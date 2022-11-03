Chesterton-native Addy Joiner's stardom at Valparaiso has been a long time coming

Valparaiso needed to beat Indiana State on Oct. 23 in conjunction with Illinois State beating Missouri State to clinch the Missouri Valley Conference’s regular-season crown.

Beacons sophomore Addy Joiner did her part.

The Chesterton graduate came on midway through the first half and delivered Valpo a 2-0 lead. It was more than enough for the Beacons who cruised to a 4-1 win. At that point they were just waiting on word from Illinois State-Missouri State.

It seemed unlikely as the Redbirds had yet to win a game in conference all season. But when Joiner jogged off the field in the second half for a substitute, her teammate, Lindsey DuSatko, grabbed her by the shoulders and excitedly told her that Illinois State was in the lead.

Once the final horn sounded, word spread of the result from Normal, Illinois. Valparaiso was Missouri Valley Conference champs — the first for the school in any sport since joining the conference.

“It just means so much more,” Joiner said of her team being the first. “There’s been more excitement. We’ve gotten texts and emails from professors and people you don’t even know congratulating you.”

Joiner wasn’t just key in the Beacons’ final-day heroics. She’s been Valparaiso’s offensive catalyst all season long. She finished the regular season the conference leader in goals with seven — six of which came in conference play.

Joiner was often deployed off the bench for the Beacons, watching from the sidelines until around the 20th minute when Valparaiso coach John Marovich would deploy her, much to opposing defenses’ dismay.

“Addy is a goal scorer,” Marovich said. “She’s one of those players that has a knack for finding really good places in the attacking third and has a really strong shot when she gets it off.”

Goal scoring has always been part of Joiner’s soccer DNA. In her time at Chesterton, she netted a program-record 113 goals.

Still, Marovich is impressed by her growth more than anything else.

Joiner graduated from Chesterton early, enrolling at Valparaiso a semester early with the hopes of getting reps during the spring season in preparation for the fall championship season.

Instead, COVID-19 pushed sports from fall of 2020 into spring of 2021. For Joiner, that meant she wasn’t eligible to compete during her first spring on campus. Instead, she was relegated to practicing only.

“Oh my God. This is so fast,” Marovich remembers Joiner saying during that spring.

If the pace of the college game shocked Joiner, it didn’t show on the field her freshman season.

Fall of 2021, Joiner’s freshman campaign, she scored the second-most goals on the team.

This year, Joiner took another leap, helping her team to a regular-season conference title and was named to the All-MVC First Team.

All the better, she did it so close to home.

“Having family and friends at home games is so special,” Joiner said. “I’ve got my own little fan section in the bleachers.”

Joiner grew up a attending Beacons games. Marovich remembers her as the girl who would help pass out chocolate milks to players after the game.

“It takes a special person to stay home and handle the scrutiny,” Marovich said. “On one hand it’s nice that everyone comes and watches her play, but if she struggles everybody knows.

“What she’s doing is hard.”

Valparaiso will look to defend its regular-season crown in the MVC Tournament. The Beacons will play host, opening play on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Murray State in the semifinal round.

And if Valparaiso is to make it a clean sweep of conference championship hardware and get an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, it’ll need its goalscorer, Addy Joiner, to play a big role.

“She shows you when you work hard and commit to being part of the right things,” Marovich said. “Anything is possible.”