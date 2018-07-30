Recent Valparaiso University graduate Tevonn Walker signed with the Hamburg Towers, a professional men's basketball team in German's second-division league, on Monday.
Walker led the Crusaders in points (14.8), rebounds (4.8) and steals (1.7) per game as a senior. He ranked eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring, second in steals and seventh in free-throw percentage (77.9).
Walker also was named to the conference's all-defensive team.
A four-year member of the Crusaders, Walker finished his college career ranked 14th in program history in points (1,405). He is eighth all-time in both steals (150) and free-throws made (342).