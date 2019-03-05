VALPARAISO — From the moment Landon Fox's name surfaced during Valparaiso's search for a new football coach, Director of Athletics Mark LaBarbera was intrigued. Even more so when Fox arrived for his interview.
Fox prepared a roughly 100-page plan for how he would run the Crusaders if given the chance. When asked about an aspect of his vision or philosophy, the former defensive coordinator at Dayton would flip right to the page where he laid out his relevant ideas, showing them to LaBarbera.
Fox now gets the chance to bring that thick stack of paper to life. Valparaiso introduced him as head coach on Tuesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center after a roughly three-week search following Dave Cecchini's departure for Bucknell in early February.
“We want to learn,” Fox said. “This isn't a restart. We want to build off what Coach Cecchini and his staff were able to do.”
LaBarbera said Fox's analysis not only showed the coach's preparation and attention to detail but also how badly he wanted the job. Among the 90 to 100 candidates who expressed interest in the opening, according to LaBarbera, Fox stood out with how he backed up his enthusiasm with essentially a thesis on how to run a Pioneer Football League program.
Fox brings plenty of experience and familiarity with the PFL thanks to his 11 years as Dayton's defensive coordinator, and he synthesized that knowledge in his plan. LaBarbera wasn't the only one impressed, either. Multiple sources involved with Fox's interview brought up the report unprompted in conversations with The Times.
“It's easy to put 100 pages together,” LaBarbera said. “It's not so easy to think about specific opportunities and be prepared to speak to those directly.”
Fox directed a Flyers defense that allowed 19 points per game during his time in charge. Dayton won the PFL three times in that span and advanced to the FCS playoffs in 2015. Fox, however, said he won't talk about championships with his players, even if they're the long-term goal.
Although Cecchini coached Valparaiso to its first winning season since 2003 during a 6-5 year in 2017, the Crusaders limped to 2-9 record in 2018 as injuries limited starting quarterback Jimmy Seewald to four games. Fox said he will focus on building depth and will leverage Valparaiso's College of Engineering in recruiting.
He also brings a new perspective to the Crusaders, as Cecchini brought a background in offense.
“We're gonna keep the (defensive) scheme simple,” Fox said. “When it's simple and the guys understand where they're supposed to go, they'll have confidence in us, they'll have confidence in themselves, and they'll play very fast.”
As Fox addressed attendees with his classic, carrying football coach voice, his attempts at humor — often self-deprecating in nature — displayed a looseness and comfort that are sometimes absent from prepared introductory press conferences. Fox recounted a tale of growing up on a horse farm and showering before morning chores rather than after, then giving off a stench on the school bus.
LaBarbera told a different story — that of a sharp, analytical football mind that has no trouble adapting. When Valparaiso's search started, LaBarbera said that he wanted a “modern” football coach. LaBarbera said one look at game film from Dayton's matchups against creative offensive teams like Davidson shows football intellect that will serve Valparaiso well.
“Dayton's ability under Coach Fox's leadership to be able to deal with the way offenses have evolved (stood out),” LaBarbera said. “They've had answers to a lot of different things people have done. … We want to be a championship program, and he's come from a championship program.”