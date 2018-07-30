Valparaiso University senior linebacker Nick Turner, senior offensive lineman Tom Schofield and junior return specialist Bailey Gessinger were named to the Preseason All-Pioneer Football League Team on Monday.
All three Crusaders were All-Pioneer Football League Second-Team honorees after last season.
Turner averaged 9.2 tackles per game last year and finished with 101 tackles, including 39 solos. He was one of only four players in the league to exceed 100 tackles in 2017.
Schofield started all 11 games last season and was part of a unit that allowed just 0.91 sacks per game a season ago, which was tied for 10th best in FCS football.
Gessinger registered 12 punt returns for 102 yards (8.5 yards per return) and 32 kick returns for 669 yards (20.9 yards per return).
Valparaiso, which finished 6-5 a year ago, opens the 2018 season at Duquesne on Sept. 8.