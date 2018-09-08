Nick Turner held his father’s hand for the last time on Oct. 15, 2010.
Vincent Turner owned an auto parts store and also was a hospice nurse while raising a large family with his wife of 16 years, Coryn. Known as “Superman” to his children, Vincent was riding his motorcycle to his store when a drunken driver pulled in front of him. Vincent laid his bike down and suffered head trauma when he hit the ground. He was taken to the hospital, and while there was initial hope for a recovery, he suffered from brain swelling and died.
“When we were younger, I’d squeeze his hand three times, ‘I love you,’” Nick said. “My father would squeeze it back. ‘Me too.’ For the first time ever in my life, he didn’t squeeze back.”
Nick, a Gurnee, Illinois, native who was an eighth-grader at the time of his father’s death, is now a standout senior linebacker on the Valparaiso University football team. He drew on everything he had learned in the intervening years when he heard Jimmy Seewald’s dad died in August 2017. Jimmy, from Livonia, Michigan, is the Crusaders’ junior quarterback, and like Nick, one of the stars of a promising Valparaiso team that begins the 2018 season against Duquesne on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
“I got the news that his dad died, and my heart just dropped,” Nick said. “I know that pain. I just felt for Jimmy. We weren’t crazy close with one another before this, but I know the dark place you can fall into. I made it a priority to reach out to Jimmy.”
Nick's story
Nick was a talented football player in the Warren (Illinois) Youth Football program at the time of his dad's death. He wanted to use football to better his future. Knowing his father was gone, Nick felt a strong sense of responsibility to step up and lead his family. It was a promise he shared with his mother.
“I told her when we got home from the hospital that whatever happened, I was going to take care of the family,” Nick said. “She yelled at me. ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about; don’t say that.’ It was a rocky road, and it still is a rocky road, but that’s when Beyond Sports came in.”
The Beyond Sports Foundation is based out of Highland Park, Illinois, and works with athletes from “under-resourced families in under-served communities and will need financial assistance in order to attend college,” according to the organization's website.
The foundation specializes in academic development; athletic development; social responsibility; and professional development and mentorship. After undergoing a screening process, Nick was selected to join the Beyond Sports family. With that came the opportunity to train at EFT Sports Performance in Highland Park, an athletic training center that NFL Pro Bowlers Matt Forte and Devin Hester frequented. Nick quickly found a new sense of purpose with Beyond Sports and EFT, working alongside EFT and Beyond Sports founder Elias Karras.
“When Beyond Sports came into my life, I had mentor after mentor working with me, people I could’ve never imagined,” Nick said. “Elias has done more for me than most people can even imagine. I went from having one father and one mentor, to having 20 fatherlike figures that I could go to for different things. Beyond Sports did more for me than even they know.”
Kim Michelson was one of those mentors for Nick. Michelson served as the executive director for Beyond Sports for more than four years and transitioned into a role on the board of directors this summer. Michelson, who Nick said rode him as hard as his father ever did, saw something special in Nick from the start.
“What differentiates Nick is his grit,” Michelson said. “Nick has been knocked down more times than most people have. He had to become the leader of his family at a young age and he never once acted like he was a victim. Days were hard, but he knew he had the choice to swim or to sink, and he always swam.”
Nick became a star on the football field for Warren Township High School, earning first team all-conference and first team all-area honors in each of his last two years, 2013 and 2014. He also was a star in the classroom, making the honor roll or high honor roll in each of his four years. When it came time to choose a school, Nick picked Valparaiso University. The Crusaders lost 51 out of 55 games between 2009 and 2013, but in 2014 first-year coach Dave Cecchini led the Crusaders to four wins, a three-win improvement over the previous season.
Nick has evolved from a freshman who played sparingly to a second team all-conference selection last season when he recorded 101 tackles while starting all 11 games at linebacker for the 6-5 Crusaders. Nick, and fellow senior linebackers Mike Wheeler and Drew Snouffer, provided the heartbeat for Valparaiso’s defense.
“They’re leaders, and that’s really what I look at first, not just their performance on the football field, but the impact they’re having on the linebacking group, the defense and the football team as a whole,” Cecchini said. “They’ve been through the fire so often. They’re not just talented football players, but they’re great leaders. That’s the hallmark of this senior class.”
Jimmy's recent loss
At media day last year, Nick noticed that Jimmy was missing. Then he got the heart-breaking news.
Jimmy's dad, Paul Seewald, much like Vincent Turner, was a giant in his community. The president of the Livonia (Michigan) Junior Athletic League and co-founder of the Michigan Youth Athletic Association, his life revolved around sports, his three children and his wife of 28 years, Janet. Paul coached many of his children’s sports teams, including helping to guide Jimmy through the ranks as a talented quarterback. Once Jimmy arrived at Valparaiso and earned the role of starting quarterback as a freshman, his dad was his biggest fan in the stands.
Jimmy was back at Valparaiso for the beginning of his sophomore year when Paul died unexpectedly on Aug. 18, 2017. It was unthinkable for Jimmy that has father could be gone and football became his sanctuary.
“He’s the reason why I play football,” Jimmy said. “He’s the reason why I continue to play, even after last year. I knew that’s what he’d want me to do. That was our thing our entire life. His motivation keeps me going every day.”
Finding that motivation wasn’t easy right away. Jimmy admits that because of the timing of his father’s death, he gave real thought to walking away from the game. He credits his mother with helping him push through and finding “where I’m supposed to be.” This is also where Nick comes in.
“After the funeral I went up to Jimmy and just hugged him for a good two, three minutes and told him that I knew exactly what he was going through,” Nick said. “Whatever he needed, I would be there for him. That was the moment when he and I got a lot closer. There are times when he texts me now and asks if I’ve got five minutes to talk. Absolutely. I’ll drop everything I’m doing for him. That’s the story of a lot of guys on this team.”
The Crusaders have heightened expectations for this season. Riding the arm of Jimmy and the ferociousness of Nick last year, Valparaiso delivered its first winning season since 2003. There are still obstacles. Graduation and attrition have once again played havoc with parts of the roster. But, those obstacles don't compare to what Jimmy and Nick have gone through off the field.
“You’ve been through the worst, so nothing can really faze you anymore,” Nick said. “That’s the story of the team and our spirit. We’ve been faced with challenges before, things that normal places might not experience. Then guys like Jimmy and I, we say, 'All right, we’ve been through worse, let’s roll with the punches.' That showed in games last year. We’re going to be tough through this no matter what and we want to bring everybody with this."