Valparaiso has been picked to be tied for fourth in the Pioneer Football League, according to Tuesday's preseason polling of the league’s head coaches.
The Crusaders received 48 points in the voting, behind only San Diego (81), Dayton (72) and Drake (58). Valpo was deadlocked with rival Butler for fourth with 48 points apiece. This year marks Valpo’s highest positioning in the preseason poll since the PFL combined into one division in 2006.
Valpo took a giant step forward in 2017, finishing with its best record since 2003. The squad also achieved its highest league win total since 1961. Valpo scored 330 points and racked up 4,398 yards, both second most in program history. The team defended Brown Field well, going 4-0 in PFL home games and winning four league home games in the same year for the first time in the history of Crusader football.
The season kicks off at Duquesne on Sept. 8.