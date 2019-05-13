The Valparaiso University men's basketball team's trip to the 2019 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam doesn't figure to be a vacation for the Crusaders.
Valparaiso learned Monday that it will open play against Grand Canyon at noon Nov. 22 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas. If the Crusaders win, they will play the winner of Fordham and Nevada in the semifinals.
Grand Canyon, a Phoenix school that is coached by 14-year NBA veteran Dan Majerle, went 19-14 last season and reached the final of the WAC tournament. Majerle is 123–72 in his six seasons and has never finished worse than third in the conference.
Cincinnati, Illinois State, Bowling Green and Western Kentucky are on the other side of the bracket.
The tournament runs through Nov. 25 and games will stream online at FloHoops.com.
Baseball
Valparaiso University pitcher Easton Rhodehouse was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's six National Players of the Week on Monday after a stellar outing in relief.
The junior right-hander was the star of the Crusaders' 4-3, 14-inning home victory over Southern Illinois on Friday night, entering in the ninth inning and pitching six scoreless frames of no-hit baseball to earn the win. He racked up a career-high eight strikeouts in the Missouri Valley Conference game.
Rhodehouse earned a game score of 78, which ranked seventh-best in the nation Friday, according to D1Baseball.com.*
He also pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday at Michigan State.
Rhodehouse totaled seven scoreless innings, 10 strikeouts and two walks during the week. He held opposing hitters to a .050 batting average.
Rhodehouse has a 3.00 ERA over 33 innings.
Men's track and field
Valparaiso University junior thrower Jake Rasawehr earned all-Missouri Valley Conference honors thanks to his top-three finish in the discus at the conference outdoor championships Sunday.
His career-best throw of 167-5.5 was good for third place.
Rasawehr is now 3.5 inches short of the program's all-time record, which was set by Steve Bartholomew in 2008.
Rasawehr achieved a season-high in the shot put with a toss of 44-1 at the conference meet. He also finished a few inches away from a PR in the hammer throw, registering a toss of 150-5.
Club hockey
Goalie Zander Zafiro has transferred from Trine to Purdue Northwest, the school announced Monday.
Zafiro played 11 games for Trine's American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III team as a freshman this past season and finished with an .874 save percentage.
PNW is set to begin its first season as an ACHA Division II affiliate member in the fall.
* Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version.