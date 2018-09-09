College golf
Crusaders card second-best round in program history: Three members of the Valparaiso University men’s golf team carded 2-under par or better in Sunday’s first round of the Golfweek Program Challenge at True Blue in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. That helped the team finish the day 6-under-par and tied for sixth in a 14-team field.
Valparaiso’s 18-hole score of 282 was the second-best single-round performance in program history and the best since 2014.
Charlie Toman and Mitchell Wittmann each shot a 69.
Valpo in 14th: The Valparaiso University women’s golf team began Jill McCoy’s head coaching tenure on Sunday at the Golfweek Program Challenge at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. The Crusaders are in 14th out of 14 teams after the first round.
College women's soccer
Valparaiso loses: A late first-half penalty kick proved to be the difference on Sunday evening, as the Valparaiso University women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Belmont.