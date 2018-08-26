College men's soccer
Valparaiso falls to Marquette: Danny Moreno scored his first goal for Valparaiso University, but it was not enough as the Crusaders suffered a 3-1 loss to Marquette on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Moreno, a junior midfielder in his first season with the Crusaders after transferring from Grand Canyon, scored on a rebound in the 66th minute to cut Valparaiso's deficit to 2-1.
Jonas Engler, a sophomore, and Michael Marchionna, a redshirt junior, were credited with the assists.
“While we didn’t get the result we wanted, there were a lot of real positive things for us to take away from the game," Crusaders coach Mike Avery said in a statement. "We showed a lot of fight and resolve and as we started to figure out the game we really pushed them for a long stretch. We had several chances to tie it up at 2-2, including a chance that was cleared off the line, and it really felt inevitable that we’d score."
The Crusaders (1-1) will play Northwestern at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin's tournament in Madison.
College women's soccer
Valparaiso loses at home: Valparaiso University's Cory Griffith scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute to level the score, but Purdue Fort Wayne's Kendall Quinn answered in the second half to lead the Mastodons to a 2-1 victory Sunday in Valparaiso.
It was Griffith's 22nd career goal.
Crusaders goalie Drew Moulton made five saves.
Valparaiso (1-2-1) plays host to Bowling Green at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
College volleyball
Anderson, McCarthy pick up all-tournament honors: Valparaiso University sophomores Brittany Anderson and Peyton McCarthy were named to the all-tournament team at the EIU Panther Invitational on Sunday.
Anderson, an East Chicago native who attended Bishop Noll, averaged 10.62 assists/set. Anderson added 3.19 digs/set and contributed 13 blocks. Anderson tied her career high with 19 digs against Saint Francis.
McCarthy averaged a team-best 2.87 kills/set on .341 hitting and also tallied 1.47 blocks/set. McCarthy set a career high with 17 kills against Fresno State. McCarthy also set a career best with seven blocks against Iona.
The Crusaders went 3-1 and finished second at the tournament.