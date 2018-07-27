Valparaiso alum Jorgi Calombaris has returned to the program as a volunteer assistant for the upcoming season.
Calombaris appeared in 201 games in her four-year playing career with the Crusaders, starting 195 times in the infield. She was a First Team All-Horizon League honoree as a senior in 2017 and was a member of the league’s All-Newcomer Team in 2014, and ranks eighth in program history in at-bats and 10th defensively in assists.
Calombaris was a member of the Crusaders’ 2016 team, which advanced to the NCAA tournament. Calombaris also served as an assistant coach for a Boone Grove youth team which won its Porter County Girls Softball Association league tournament title this spring.
Calombaris graduated with a degree in elementary education. She will be teaching fourth grade at Valpo’s Heavilin Elementary School this fall.