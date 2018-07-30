Eight Valparaiso University student-athletes received the Missouri Valley Conference's highest academic award, the President’s Council Academic Excellence honor, for the 2017-18 school year the league announced Monday.
To receive the top honor, the athlete needs a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade-point average and must be within 18 hours of graduation. Participation in athletics at least two years also is required.
The Crusaders' Allison Baylor (track and field), Michael Doherty (men's golf), Montel Hall (track and field), Kim Heiny (track and field), Allison Ketcham (volleyball), Grace Rogers (women's soccer), Erin Staal (women's tennis) and Janelle Wigal (track and field) received the President’s Council Academic Excellence award.
The Crusaders had 65 student-athletes earn the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award and 234 Valparaiso student-athletes were named to the Missouri Valley Conference honor roll.
The Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award winners had a minimum GPA of 3.5 the previous two semesters and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.
To qualify for the honor roll, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.2 GPA for a specified term, either the fall 2017 semester or the spring 2018 semester, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall or spring semesters.