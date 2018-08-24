The Valparaiso University men's and women's swimming programs released their schedules Friday, and they feature three home meets for each squad at the Athletics-Recreation Center pool.
The men's and women's teams will compete in the same meets up until the conference championships.
The Crusaders open their season with a home meet against Green Bay on Oct. 6. Valparaiso is home again Oct . 27 against Eastern Illinois. The final home meet is against Rose-Hulman, a Division III school located in Terre Haute, on Jan. 18.
The Crusaders will square off against the other two Indiana colleges in the Missouri Valley Conference on Nov. 3 when they travel to Terre Haute for a tri meet against Indiana State and Evansville. Valparaiso also will compete at the Butler Invitational on Jan. 27.
The Valparaiso women will swim in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships from Feb. 20-23 in Columbia, Missouri. The Crusaders men will be at the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the exact same time.
The men's and women's programs also will hold an alumni meet Sept. 29.
Valparaiso University men's and women's swimming schedule
Oct. 6
Green Bay at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Oct. 13
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa meet, 2 p.m.
Oct. 27
Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso, TBD
Nov. 3
Valparaiso at Indiana State tri meet, noon
Nov. 10
Valparaiso at Saginaw Valley State tri meet, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16
Valparaiso at Phoenix Fall Classic in Chicago
Nov. 17
Valparaiso at Phoenix Fall Classic in Chicago
Nov. 18
Valparaiso at Phoenix Fall Classic in Chicago
Jan. 18
Rose-Hulman at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Jan. 26
Valparaiso at Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Jan. 27
Valparaiso at Butler Invitational, 11 a.m.
Feb. 20
Valparaiso women at Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Columbia, Mo.
Valparaiso men at Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Feb. 21
Valparaiso women at Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Columbia, Mo.
Valparaiso men at Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Feb. 22
Valparaiso women at Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Columbia, Mo.
Valparaiso men at Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Feb. 23
Valparaiso women at Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Columbia, Mo.
Valparaiso men at Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.