Valparaiso University hired Jill McCoy to be its next women’s golf coach, the school announced Monday. McCoy had been the director of golf instruction at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
McCoy played college golf at Southern Indiana from 1996-98 and then was a member of the Purdue team that won a Big Ten championship in 2000.
“Since my time as a collegiate golfer, I have always had the dream of coaching at the collegiate level,” McCoy said in a statement. “When this opportunity came up, it was a dream come true. Valpo is such a family-oriented university and everyone here is very warm and inviting.”
Prior to working at Sand Creek, McCoy was the head golf professional at The Brassie Golf Club in Chesterton from 2014–18. She has served as the executive director of the Northwest Indiana Junior Golf Association since 2016. McCoy was an assistant golf professional from 1995–2014.
McCoy replaces Jonathan Haas, who stepped down in June after he accepted a position as a teacher and coach in Colorado.