The Valparaiso University women’s soccer team, which returns nine starters, was picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the league announced Monday.
A year ago, the Crusaders finished 9-10-0 overall and 3-4-0 in conference play, good for a tie for fifth place.
In addition, senior forward Cory Griffith was named to the preseason all-conference team.
Griffith was a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Region selection and a First Team All-MVC pick last season after matching Valparaiso’s single-season record with 11 goals scored.
Valparaiso begins its season Friday night at Green Bay.