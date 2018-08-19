The Valparaiso University women’s soccer team team earned a 0-0, double-overtime draw Sunday at Eastern Illinois in Charleston.
The Crusaders managed eight shots, including six on goal, in the second half, but Panthers goalie Sara Teteak stopped them all.
“I’m really proud of how hard we battled in the second half and overtime today," Valparaiso coach John Marovich said in a statement. "It is the type of mentality we want our culture to bring out in our young ladies.”
Junior midfielder Ali Quillen was the only Valparaiso field player to play all 110 minutes.
Valparaiso (1-0-1) plays host to Toledo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
College women's soccer
Valparaiso 0, Eastern Illinois 0 (2 OT)
AT CHARLESTON, ILLINOIS
VALPARAISO -- Drew Moulton 2 saves.
EASTERN ILLINOIS -- Sara Teteak 6 saves.
RECORDS: Valparaiso 1-0-1, Eastern Illinois 0-0-1.