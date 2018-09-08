Valparaiso University opened its season with a chance to start making history.
The Crusaders haven’t had back-to-back winning seasons since 1999 and 2000. After going 6-5 last year, they were eager to build on that campaign with a road victory over Duquesne.
The Crusaders had their chances Saturday, but an intentional grounding penalty on their final possession ultimately caused them to fall 23-21 to the Dukes.
“They did an incredible job with the pass rush,” Valparaiso head coach Dave Cecchini said. “And Chris (Duncan) threw a ball that I thought got deflected. (The referees) talked about it. They reviewed it on replay and there was no conclusive evidence that it did. I just thought it came of his hand funny.”
Despite the errant pass, Cecchini said that was a rare mistake for his sophomore quarterback. Duncan took the field a few times last season, but Cecchini said this year’s opener was his first appearance as the team’s true starter.
“He really has matured a lot over the last 10 or 11 months,” Cecchini said. “I think that manifested itself out on the field. He did a fabulous job of protecting the football. Not throwing an interception, not fumbling the football. The conditions were terribly wet.”
Last season, Duncan completed 22 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns the entire year. Against Duquesne, he completed 15-of-26 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown. He also notched a passer rating of 144.37.
On the ground, Kyle Cartales led the way with 61 yards and found the end zone twice. Valparaiso amassed 96 total rushing years. Cecchini said that he will have to find ways to be more balanced moving forward, but noted that the offense wasn’t the only area of improvement for his team.
The Dukes scored four times in the red zone and converted nine of their 15 third-down attempts. Running back A.J. Hines was Duquesne’s main catalyst. The junior carried the ball 31 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Cecchini said his team did a great job of containing Hines, limiting his longest run to 15 yards, but that eventually the Crusaders got worn down.
“He’s a big back. He’s a physical back. They’re a physical football team,” Cecchini said. “They kind of got the better of us there in the second half physically with their offensive line and their running back. And they converted some critical third downs.”
Valparaiso will have a chance to bounce back next week on the road against Youngstown State.