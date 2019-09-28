VALPARAISO — Jimmy Seewald’s dream ending for his first start in nearly a year would have been for the Valparaiso quarterback to lead the Crusaders on a 99-yard game-winning drive on Saturday afternoon.
The reality was that Seewald’s last chance to send Valparaiso to a homecoming victory sailed harmlessly out of bounds, allowing Charleston to escape Brown Field with a 19-13 victory.
Seewald, who has been battling a shoulder injury that led him to red-shirt last season and left this year in jeopardy, made his season debut last week in a loss at Truman State. He started Saturday and played the entire game, including the final drive when he moved the Crusaders from their own 1-yard line to midfield before the drive stalled. Seewald’s fourth-down pass attempt never had a chance and a dejected crowd of nearly 4,400 fans headed to the exits.
“Everyone knew what was coming,” Seewald said of his deep target to sophomore receiver Ollie Reese. “The ball just sailed on me.”
Seewald finished 6-of-25 for 49 yards and the red-shirt junior threw a pair of interceptions. Seewald gave Valparaiso an early lead when he connected with sophomore tight end Alex Kluck on a 3-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The touchdown came moments after senior linebacker Nick Turner forced a fumble and recovered the ball inside the Charleston 15-yard line.
Valparaiso’s defense forced three turnovers in the first half and turned them into 10 points, taking a 13-10 lead into the locker room. Turner led the Crusaders with 12 tackles while Jamari Booker added two interceptions.
“It’s always giving the offense an opportunity,” Turner said. “Making a key play, we were just doing our job being in the right place at the right time. We have to make those plays.”
The defense didn’t force any turnovers in the second half, but they did make some key stops, holding Charleston to three field goals and not allowing any touchdowns. The offense struggled throughout the game and was just 2-of-15 on third down. Valparaiso only had four first downs in the second half, with three coming on the final drive.
“We let one slip away in terms of winning the game,” Valparaiso coach Landon Fox said. “We need to be more efficient on offense. It’s hard to make a play when you’re behind the chains.”
The Crusaders (0-4) will begin Pioneer Football League play next week when they travel to Drake. Valparaiso has now gone back-to-back years without winning a non-conference game.
“We’ll reflect and we’ll watch film.” Fox said. “The one thing is, there’s some guys that are down right now and I like that. It means a lot to them. They’ll come back on Monday and continue to work. We’re going to continue to improve.”