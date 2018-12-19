The Valparaiso men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome an awful start on Wednesday night as the Crusaders quickly fell behind by 15 points to Texas A&M on their way to a 71-49 road loss.
Bakari Evelyn knocked down a 3-pointer to open scoring, but the Aggies rattled off 20 of the next 22 points to take an early 20-5 lead. Valparaiso didn’t hit double digits until there was less than five minutes in the first half and the Crusaders went into the locker room trailing 34-16.
Valparaiso got within 11 points midway through the second half, but the Aggies used a late 16-3 scoring run to pull away for the 22-point victory. The 49 points scored by Valparaiso marked their lowest amount since falling 43-41 to Milwaukee in the 2017 Horizon League tournament.
Evelyn led the Crusaders (6-6) with 10 points while taking all nine of his shots from the 3-point line. Valparaiso once again struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 13.6 percent (3-22) from beyond the arc. Derrik Smits had eight points and a team-high six rebounds while Javon Freeman added nine points.
Brandon Mahan and Christian Mekowulu each had 20 points to lead the Aggies (5-4).
The Crusaders will get 10 days off for Christmas before returning to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Dec. 29 for their final nonconference tilt of the season against Purdue Northwest.