Crusaders falter late in another Valley road loss

The road woes continued in the Missouri Valley Conference for the Valparaiso men's basketball team on Wednesday night, as the Crusaders faded down the stretch in an 80-69 loss to Bradley.
Valparaiso nearly erased a 17-point deficit when Ryan Fazekas knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 68-66 with 3:44 remaining, but the Braves rattled off a 10-0 run to pull away in the closing minutes.
Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders with 21 points while, Donovan Clay added 15 points.
“You don’t want to take moral victories because you want to find ways to win,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We’re right there. Now we’ve got to figure out how to close out games. That’s the next step for us.”
Freeman-Liberty scored five of Valparaiso’s first six points, shaking off any ill effects from a knee injury suffered last week against Indiana State. The sophomore star has been limited in practice since he slipped on the Athletics-Recreation Center floor on Jan. 18 and he has struggled shooting the ball. Freeman-Liberty came into Wednesday’s game having missed 15 of his last 16 3-point shots, but he connected on his first triple of the night to open the scoring.
“He had a little more pep in his step,” Lottich said. “He was moving better. Javon, maybe more than anyone else on our team, he took the right shots. He was back to the way that we’re accustomed to him playing.”
The Braves (15-7, 6-3) took a 4-3 lead on Koch Bar jumped with 18:23 left in the first half and never trailed for the rest of the game. The Crusaders (11-11, 4-5) cut the deficit to six points early in the second half, but the Braves once again came charging back to take a 56-39 lead with 12:22 remaining.
As the Crusaders have done so many times this season, they didn’t fold and got to within two points on Fazekas’ fourth 3-pointer of the night. The Marquette Catholic product finished with 14 points in a season-high 29 minutes. Valparaiso couldn’t keep up the momentum, missing seven shots in the final three minutes, including four 3-pointers.
“Teams are just daring us to shoot,” Lottich said. “We don’t want our guys to get tentative, but then again, we’re open for a reason. We cut a game to two points. We’re getting stops, we’re turning them over like crazy and then we finish the game by jacking up a bunch of threes.”
The Crusaders have lost four straight road games in Valley play. Valparaiso has lost all three of its games in Peoria since joining the Valley in 2017 while the Braves have yet to win at the ARC.
“I don’t remember the scores, but as we continue building our program, we got drilled here last year,” Lottich said. “We never had a chance (in the 67-42 loss). It could’ve maybe gone that way this year. (Our guys) responded. Now we need to figure out how to close games. As we move forward, I think we will.”