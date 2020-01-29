Crusaders falter late in another Valley road loss

The Braves (15-7, 6-3) took a 4-3 lead on Koch Bar jumped with 18:23 left in the first half and never trailed for the rest of the game. The Crusaders (11-11, 4-5) cut the deficit to six points early in the second half, but the Braves once again came charging back to take a 56-39 lead with 12:22 remaining.

As the Crusaders have done so many times this season, they didn’t fold and got to within two points on Fazekas’ fourth 3-pointer of the night. The Marquette Catholic product finished with 14 points in a season-high 29 minutes. Valparaiso couldn’t keep up the momentum, missing seven shots in the final three minutes, including four 3-pointers.

“Teams are just daring us to shoot,” Lottich said. “We don’t want our guys to get tentative, but then again, we’re open for a reason. We cut a game to two points. We’re getting stops, we’re turning them over like crazy and then we finish the game by jacking up a bunch of threes.”

The Crusaders have lost four straight road games in Valley play. Valparaiso has lost all three of its games in Peoria since joining the Valley in 2017 while the Braves have yet to win at the ARC.