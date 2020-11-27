Crusaders let late lead slip away in season opener

“Some of those (3-pointers) were good looks, but a couple of them were quick shots,” Lottich said. “We want to work it and get a little bit better of a shot. I thought we got tired and maybe that’s on me. I’ve got to trust some guys on the bench.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Krikke played a team-high 34 minutes while Clay (32) and Daniel Sackey (31) also eclipsed the 30-minute mark. The Crusaders went a stretch of 25 days during the offseason where at least one player was out of practice due to COVID-19 protocols and the team was finding its legs against an opponent for the first time since playing Bradley in the 2020 Arch Madness title game.

“We were nervous to start this game,” Lottich said. “Like any first game, there were some jitters. We shot some quick shots. We had seven turnovers in the first eight minutes and then we didn’t have another in the first half.”

Had former Valparaiso and Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew been on the sidelines for either team, it is possible he would’ve used all of his timeouts in the first five minutes of the first half. Both teams were sloppy to start the game and neither program found a rhythm until late in the half.