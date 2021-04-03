Does Valparaiso have a transfer problem, or is it simply catching up with the times?

Valparaiso’s offseason wasn’t even 100 hours old when the winds of change started flowing through the basketball program.
Less than four days after Valparaiso’s season came to an end at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament last month, a trio of reserves — Steven Helm, Sigurd Lorange and Nick Robinson — entered the transfer portal. Sophomore star Donovan Clay entered his name the following day and by weeks’ end, multi-year starters Mileek McMillan and Daniel Sackey were also on their way out.
As Valpo fans raced to catch their breath, perhaps the biggest blow came a little over a week later when promising freshman Jacob Ognacevic entered the transfer portal. With seven players looking to transfer to other programs, the 2020-21 roster has been decimated. All told, Valparaiso is losing 45% of its minutes played, 42% of its points scored and 41% of its roster in a year where the NCAA is allowing every player in the country, seniors included, to return to their programs next season.
“We’re hitting what really appears to be a perfect storm,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “With COVID and the extra year, and the possibility of immediate eligibility for transfers. It’s getting to the point where instead of the idea of building programs, you’re building teams, and that’s really unfortunate.”
Mass defections are nothing new for Valparaiso. Two years ago, Lottich saw another large-scale exodus as Micah Bradford (Southern), Bakari Evelyn (Iowa), Markus Golder (Portland State), Derrik Smits (Butler) and Jaume Sorolla (Cincinnati) all left for other Division I programs.
All but Sorolla graduated early and were able to receive immediate eligibility at their new schools. Javon Freeman-Liberty followed last year when he transferred to DePaul.
In the five years since taking over the program, Lottich has seen 20 players leave early, with nine going directly to other Division I schools, four players transferring to lower levels and the seven from this season having yet to pick new programs.
By comparison, former Valparaiso coach Bryce Drew had just five players transfer from the program in his five years as head coach, with Richie Edwards (Arizona State) and Jay Harris (Wagner) going to other Division I schools while three others went to lower levels.
While those numbers are staggering, there’s also evidence to suggest that Lottich and Valparaiso are simply experiencing what the rest of the NCAA is seeing as well. During the 2011 offseason, at the same time Drew was named Valparaiso’s head coach, there were 445 Division I transfers. As of Wednesday night, there were 1,120 transfers this year and the number is continuing to rise every day.
“There’s going to be 2,000 by mid-April,” Oakland coach Greg Kampe said. “We’re going to be looking at 50% roster turnover. This is the way of life now.”
Portal changed the game
Kampe is on the front lines of the transfer wars, having lost six players in each of the last three years to the transfer portal. The portal was established in the fall of 2018 and according to the NCAA, it was developed as a “compliance tool to systematically manage the transfer process from start to finish, add more transparency to the process among schools and empower student-athletes to make known their desire to consider other programs.”
Transferring used to be a complicated process which would involve a player going to the coach, making known the desire to transfer, getting the coach to release the player to then talk to other schools and finally, reaching out individually to each one of those schools. Now a player can easily walk down to the athletic compliance office without even alerting the coach and put their name in the portal, where they can immediately be contacted by any school in the country.
“Communication has to be at an all-time high and I’m not sure that it is between staffs and players and the staffs and families,” ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi said.
Biancardi is no stranger to fighting in the transfer wars. He spent 23 years as a college coach, including 13 years as an assistant at Boston College and Ohio State before becoming the head coach at Wright State from 2003-06.
“It’s deflating,” Biancardi said. “You put so much into recruiting a kid. You spend years developing those relationships, the school spends money and you spend all that time working with the kid and coaching him. Then they leave you. That can be draining. It can wear you out as a coach.”
Why do players transfer?
Coaches and schools are only one side of the equation. Players transfer for all manner of reasons. A need for more playing time or a different role on the floor. Academics can play a role as well as coaching relationships beyond the head coach.
Valparaiso’s latest round of transfers have given a myriad of reasons when discussing their transfers publicly. Robinson and Ognacevic have hinted at discord in the program, while Clay, Sackey and McMillan have praised their experience at Valparaiso while expressing a need for a change in scenery.
“When I transferred to Boise State, it was like a hand fitting in a glove,” said Lexus Williams, who transferred from Valpo after the 2016-17 season. “Transferring can be hard for people who aren’t transferring for the right reasons. Take a look at the guys who switch between 10 AAU teams in one summer. Those are guys who are always looking for a way out. There are guys who feel like they deserve more than they’re getting. Sometimes they’re right and sometimes those guys aren’t looking into the mirror.”
Williams is the exception of a Valparaiso player who has left the program and found success the next season. Of the seven Valparaiso players who have transferred and received immediate eligibility the following season in the last 10 years, Williams is the only player to see an increase in minutes and points per game. That doesn’t mean transferring didn’t work out in the eyes of the players, regardless of what the numbers might say.
“I loved my year at Butler,” Smits said. “I wouldn’t change anything about what I did. It wasn’t nothing against Valpo, nothing personal. I wanted to go somewhere else and see what I was made of. In college basketball you’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds. People come in with a certain mindset and if things don’t go exactly how they want them to go, they blame other people. Everybody wants their minutes and everyone wants their shots. Everybody has a different reason.”
Kampe has been the head coach at Oakland since 1984 and he’s never seen college basketball in this much turmoil when it comes to roster turnover. He’s learning to roll with the punches and change with the times after seeing 18 players walk out the door early in the last three years.
“It started when the kids who are about 24 now, when they were in second and third grade, they were told they were the greatest thing and that it’s all about you,” Kampe said. “If you don’t like this AAU team, go play on another one. Don’t worry about loyalty. That permeated through sixth and seventh grade. How many kids are out there now that you read are on their third or fourth high school? Their third college? It’s not about fighting through adversity anymore. It’s the ‘About You’ generation.
“Now I’m not complaining about it. I’m trying to figure it out. We’ve been hit hard by these transfers, but I’m not fighting it anymore. From our standpoint, why would I recruit a high school kid? If you bring in a freshman and the kid doesn’t play, then ‘coach is an idiot’ and he goes in the portal. If you bring in a freshman and he plays 25 minutes and does well for you, then he goes in the portal and goes bigger. So, what choice do we have at our level anymore? We’re going to recruit the portal too.”
The data says ...
Valparaiso and Oakland are hardly the only programs losing players to transfers. The Big Ten has 40 players in the transfer portal this season after having just 30 last year.
Indiana has had at least one player transfer out of its program every year dating back to 2013. The Hoosiers have six players in the transfer portal as of Wednesday night and they’ve had 27 players leave the program early in the last 10 years. That mark is the second-highest in the Big Ten behind only Nebraska (34).
Purdue has done a better job of keeping its players, as it hasn’t lost more than two players in a single year since 2013 and the Boilermakers have only seen 17 players leave the program early in the last 10 years. Michigan is the only school in the Big Ten yet to have a player enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Every Missouri Valley Conference school has had a player hit the portal this year, with Loyola having three players enter the portal this week. Indiana State had eight of its players hit the portal after the school moved on from longtime coach Greg Lansing.
The Valley currently has 34 players in the portal, a jump over 23 last season. Bradley, which has five players currently in the portal, leads the Valley with 34 players leaving early over the last 10 years. Valparaiso’s 25 players falls right in the middle of the conference in the last decade.
The Horizon League numbers are higher than both the Big Ten and the Valley. Green Bay, Youngstown State, Milwaukee and Oakland have all had at least 34 players leave early in the last 10 years while conference newcomer Robert Morris leads the way with 42 transfers during that time. Even perennial contender Wright State hasn’t been immune, having lost 23 players dating back to 2012.
Transfer success
If players are transferring out, that means they are transferring in somewhere else. While Valparaiso has been hit hard in the transfer wars, the school has also found great success with recruiting transfers. Dating back to Cory Johnson’s transfer from Iowa State in 2008, 12 of the last 14 players to transfer from another Division I program have seen an increase in minutes and points per game with Valparaiso. E. Victor Nickerson (Charlotte) and Robinson (St. Joseph) were the only two to have their minutes go down and both players were plagued by injuries in their first season at Valpo.
Bobby Capobianco spent two years at Indiana where he averaged 6.1 minutes per game under Tom Crean in 2010-11. He then transferred to Valparaiso, where he ballooned to 16.2 minutes per game in his first year and became a key rotational piece in Valparaiso’s return to the NCAA Tournament. While the transfer worked out from a statistical perspective, Capobianco recognizes that it was a different era when it comes to perception.
“Transferring has gotten so popularized now,” Capobianco said. “It felt like when I transferred that everyone kind of looked at you as a loser. It carried so much shame to transfer, to admit that you made a mistake. Transferring was for guys who needed to run away from something. I had a moment where I knew being at Indiana wasn’t healthy for me and I was the one who made the decision. Now, it feels like half the kids out there, it’s their uncle or their aunt or their moms and dads or maybe their agents. Those are the ones saying you have to get out of there. Everyone is looking for more opportunities, and it’s not always the players.”
COVID's impact on recruiting
With every college basketball player getting an additional year of eligibility this season, the timetable has been skewed across the board. Where a team might have recruited a freshman point guard to come in and learn behind a senior for a year before taking over the following season, those plans get complicated when the senior is suddenly coming back for another season. Supply and demand will lead to players not being able to find landing spots while others will find a suddenly crowded locker room with a new crop of freshmen coming in next year.
“There’s going to be a backup like we’ve never seen before,” Biancardi said. “The top high school kids won’t be affected as much, but then you get down to the mid-majors and they’ll have a decision to make. Do they recruit the transfer in the portal or do they go after the high school kid?”
Said Kampe: “We’re going to be aggressive in the portal. There’s going to be some good kids that have no place to go and we’re going to be there for them.”
Valparaiso has already started to go that route as Division II transfer Kevion Taylor announced his verbal commitment last week. With the extra year of eligibility, Taylor decided to bet on himself that he could play at the next level and Valparaiso found a player who is a proven commodity with no chance of transferring when the season is over.
“We’ve got to adapt or die,” Lottich said. “We’re always going to be looking for those program-type kids that will be the foundation. There’s also an opportunity to find the right kind of kids in the portal as well. It’s something that we’ll have to embrace.”
While coaches around the country are facing the reality of reshaping rosters each year, the players know that transferring from school to school is just another life lesson about growing up.
“It’s just the way of the world now,” Williams said. “I’m 25 now and people my age, we stay in our jobs for two years on average and then we’re moving around. Everyone is always looking for that next opportunity. My mom has worked at her same job for nearly 40 years. That doesn’t happen anymore.”