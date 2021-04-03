Does Valparaiso have a transfer problem, or is it simply catching up with the times?

Williams is the exception of a Valparaiso player who has left the program and found success the next season. Of the seven Valparaiso players who have transferred and received immediate eligibility the following season in the last 10 years, Williams is the only player to see an increase in minutes and points per game. That doesn’t mean transferring didn’t work out in the eyes of the players, regardless of what the numbers might say.

“I loved my year at Butler,” Smits said. “I wouldn’t change anything about what I did. It wasn’t nothing against Valpo, nothing personal. I wanted to go somewhere else and see what I was made of. In college basketball you’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-olds. People come in with a certain mindset and if things don’t go exactly how they want them to go, they blame other people. Everybody wants their minutes and everyone wants their shots. Everybody has a different reason.”

Kampe has been the head coach at Oakland since 1984 and he’s never seen college basketball in this much turmoil when it comes to roster turnover. He’s learning to roll with the punches and change with the times after seeing 18 players walk out the door early in the last three years.

